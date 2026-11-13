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Branscomb
Strong shower with wind and hail near Branscomb
10 days ago
A strong shower is moving through northwestern Mendocino County near Branscomb on Nov 13. Radar shows the storm about 10 miles north of Fort Bragg, moving northeast at 15 mph. The storm may bring wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail around 0.25 inches.
Gusty winds could break small tree limbs and move loose outdoor items. Minor damage to things left outside is possible. Neighbors in and around Branscomb should watch the sky and follow weather updates for any changes or stronger storms.
This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.