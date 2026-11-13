📢 Culturally Sustaining Training for Expanded Learning Staff

Expanded Learning professionals are invited to a three-part professional development series focused on creating positive, inclusive, and culturally affirming programs for students.

Each session is led by Margaret “Maggie” Peters (Yurok/Karuk), a traditional basket weaver, regalia maker, and cultural practitioner. Sessions blend reflection with hands-on strategies you can use right away to help students feel seen, valued, and connected.

Session dates:

October 24, 2026

November 14, 2026

January 23, 2026

You can attend one, two, or all three sessions.

Event details:

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (each session)

8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (each session) Location: Mendocino County Office of Education, River Conference Room, 2240 Old River Road, Ukiah

Mendocino County Office of Education, Cost: $20 per session or $50 for all three

per session or for all three On-site childcare available (limited space)

Questions or to learn more: contact Lesa Underwood at (707) 467-5153 or lunderwood@mcoe.us.