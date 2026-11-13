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📅 Culturally sustaining PD series for Expanded Learning staff
📢 Culturally Sustaining Training for Expanded Learning Staff
Expanded Learning professionals are invited to a three-part professional development series focused on creating positive, inclusive, and culturally affirming programs for students.
Each session is led by Margaret “Maggie” Peters (Yurok/Karuk), a traditional basket weaver, regalia maker, and cultural practitioner. Sessions blend reflection with hands-on strategies you can use right away to help students feel seen, valued, and connected.
Session dates:
- October 24, 2026
- November 14, 2026
- January 23, 2026
You can attend one, two, or all three sessions.
Event details:
- Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (each session)
- Location: Mendocino County Office of Education, River Conference Room, 2240 Old River Road, Ukiah
- Cost: $20 per session or $50 for all three
- On-site childcare available (limited space)
Questions or to learn more: contact Lesa Underwood at (707) 467-5153 or lunderwood@mcoe.us.
More Info: Culturally Sustaining Professional Development | N...
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