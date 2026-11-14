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Neenah

Fire department urges home fire safety practice

2 days ago
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Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue is reminding families to practice fire safety at home after a recent visit with kindergarten students at Butte des Morts Elementary School. Parents are urged to make sure children know at least two ways out of every room and to practice “Stop, Drop, and Roll” in case clothing catches fire, noting that even a few minutes of practice can help in an emergency.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue

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