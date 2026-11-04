Kids Night Out event on November 13 in Menasha

Menasha Parks and Recreation will host a Kids Night Out on November 13 from 5:30–9:00 p.m. at Jefferson Early Learning Center for children ages 5–12, with games, crafts, activities, and a pizza dinner included. Parents can register online or in person on the 2nd floor at 100 Main St. Register here: menasha.recdesk.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Menasha Parks and Recreation