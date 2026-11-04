Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Menasha

Kids Night Out event on November 13 in Menasha

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVIEF_1GmnIKBX00

Menasha Parks and Recreation will host a Kids Night Out on November 13 from 5:30–9:00 p.m. at Jefferson Early Learning Center for children ages 5–12, with games, crafts, activities, and a pizza dinner included. Parents can register online or in person on the 2nd floor at 100 Main St. Register here: menasha.recdesk.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Menasha Parks and Recreation

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments