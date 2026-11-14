Mena has some sweet young cats hoping for a fresh start. All are cared for by a local rescue and will be ready to join loving homes soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society of the Ouachitas

Phone: (479) 394-5682

Rory is brand new to the shelter, so they’re still getting to know her. She’s a young domestic shorthair and will be current on vaccinations and spayed before going home. There may be a short wait if her spay is still pending, but the shelter can tell you more.

👉 Meet Rory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society of the Ouachitas

Phone: (479) 394-5682

Luke is also a new arrival at the shelter. As a young domestic shorthair, he’ll come up to date on vaccines and neutered before adoption. The team at the shelter can share the latest on his personality and when he’ll be ready to go home.

👉 Meet Luke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Humane Society of the Ouachitas

Phone: (479) 394-5682

Lorelai is another young newcomer at the shelter. Like the others, she’ll be vaccinated and spayed before heading to her new home. Call the shelter to learn more about her and see if she might be a match for your family.

👉 Meet Lorelai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Mena, AR and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Humane Society of the Ouachitas or calling (479) 394-5682 to ask about Rory, Luke, or Lorelai.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.