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🏥 Mena, AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Solid Benefits
Mena’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel therapy to steady local clinic work. If you’re in care, there’s likely a fit here whether you want full-time, part-time, or a short-term contract.
Physical Therapist – Skilled Nursing (Travel)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Mena, AR (splitting time between Mena and Mt. Ida)
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel assignment
- Pay: $2,268 – $2,337 per week (about 40 hours, weekday 8-hour shifts)
Travel PT role in skilled nursing facilities, starting ASAP. You’ll help residents regain strength and mobility in a peaceful mountain area, with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing deals, and free CE.
Home Health Aide (HHA)
- Employer: Area Agency on Aging of Western Arkansas, Inc.
- Location: Mena, AR
- Type: Part-time and/or Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Non-profit home care role helping seniors stay safe and independent at home. Monday–Friday schedule (no more than 8 hours/day), paid training, paid commute time, and affordable health insurance for full-time staff.
Registered Dental Assistant (RDA)
- Employer: Healthy Connections
- Location: Mena, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)
Clinic-based role supporting dental treatments in a community health setting. Offers four-day workweek (Mon–Thu), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow if you’re a licensed RDA in Arkansas with current BLS.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.