🏥 Mena, AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings With Solid Benefits

Mena’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from travel therapy to steady local clinic work. If you’re in care, there’s likely a fit here whether you want full-time, part-time, or a short-term contract.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

AMN Healthcare Allied Location: Mena, AR (splitting time between Mena and Mt. Ida)

(splitting time between Mena and Mt. Ida) Type: Full-time, 13-week travel assignment

Pay: $2,268 – $2,337 per week (about 40 hours, weekday 8-hour shifts)

Travel PT role in skilled nursing facilities, starting ASAP. You’ll help residents regain strength and mobility in a peaceful mountain area, with strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing deals, and free CE.

Employer: Area Agency on Aging of Western Arkansas, Inc.

Location: Mena, AR

Type: Part-time and/or Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Non-profit home care role helping seniors stay safe and independent at home. Monday–Friday schedule (no more than 8 hours/day), paid training, paid commute time, and affordable health insurance for full-time staff.

Employer: Healthy Connections

Location: Mena, AR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Clinic-based role supporting dental treatments in a community health setting. Offers four-day workweek (Mon–Thu), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and room to grow if you’re a licensed RDA in Arkansas with current BLS.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.