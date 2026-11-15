Memphis leadership jobs are hot right now, from retail districts to finance and home services. If you’ve got management or executive experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Memphis, TN (Hybrid details not listed)

(Hybrid details not listed) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow Shield Federal Operations platform. You’ll manage sprints, coordinate developers and contractors, and keep complex tech projects on time, on budget, and up to quality standards.

Employer: TD Capital Management LLC

Location: Hybrid remote – Memphis, TN 38137

Type: Full-time

Salary: $176,000 – $215,000 per year

Executive role owning the full internal communications strategy for the company. You’ll partner closely with the CEO, lead a comms team, drive employee engagement, and shape messaging across all departments.

Employer: Redwood Services

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role reporting to the CFO at a fast-growing home services platform. You’ll lead cross-functional projects, build operational playbooks, run pilots in the field, and tie big initiatives to real financial results.

Employer: Raymond James

Location: Memphis, TN (Hybrid workstyle)

(Hybrid workstyle) Type: Full-time

Salary: Total compensation not fully listed; includes base pay plus potential bonuses/other components

Lead mass account transfer conversions and key operations projects in a wealth management setting. This is a project-heavy role where you coordinate across Operations, Technology, Compliance, and more to deliver smooth, low-risk transitions.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: Memphis, TN (multi-store district)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee 15+ stores, driving sales, safety, and customer service across your district. You’ll hire and coach store managers, manage budgets, travel up to 50%, and keep operations consistent and compliant.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Memphis employers move fast when they see strong leadership experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.