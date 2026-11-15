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👔 Memphis Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Memphis leadership jobs are hot right now, from retail districts to finance and home services. If you’ve got management or executive experience, there are several solid options to check out.
ServiceNow (SHIELD) Manager – Technical Project Manager/Scrum Master
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Memphis, TN (Hybrid details not listed)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow Shield Federal Operations platform. You’ll manage sprints, coordinate developers and contractors, and keep complex tech projects on time, on budget, and up to quality standards.
Vice President of Internal Communications
- Employer: TD Capital Management LLC
- Location: Hybrid remote – Memphis, TN 38137
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $176,000 – $215,000 per year
Executive role owning the full internal communications strategy for the company. You’ll partner closely with the CEO, lead a comms team, drive employee engagement, and shape messaging across all departments.
Director – Enterprise Initiatives
- Employer: Redwood Services
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact role reporting to the CFO at a fast-growing home services platform. You’ll lead cross-functional projects, build operational playbooks, run pilots in the field, and tie big initiatives to real financial results.
Mass Account Transfers Operations Consultant
- Employer: Raymond James
- Location: Memphis, TN (Hybrid workstyle)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Total compensation not fully listed; includes base pay plus potential bonuses/other components
Lead mass account transfer conversions and key operations projects in a wealth management setting. This is a project-heavy role where you coordinate across Operations, Technology, Compliance, and more to deliver smooth, low-risk transitions.
District Manager
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: Memphis, TN (multi-store district)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee 15+ stores, driving sales, safety, and customer service across your district. You’ll hire and coach store managers, manage budgets, travel up to 50%, and keep operations consistent and compliant.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Memphis employers move fast when they see strong leadership experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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