Memphis is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings safe, clean, and running right. If you like fixing things, staying active, and seeing your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Christ Community Health Services

Christ Community Health Services Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help maintain clinics that serve patients across Memphis. This role handles plumbing, electrical, painting, and carpentry at multiple sites, plus setups, moves, and safety checks. Great fit if you have 2+ years facilities experience, a valid driver’s license, and want your work to support community healthcare.

Employer: AAON

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a maintenance crew in a busy industrial setting. You’ll assign work orders, track equipment downtime, keep parts organized, and enforce safety while coaching techs to grow their skills. Best for someone with 5+ years maintenance experience and technical school or apprenticeship who’s ready to step into leadership.

Employer: Rentokil Pest Control North America

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field role for someone who likes being out and about, not stuck at a desk. You’ll inspect homes, treat pest problems, and teach customers prevention tips, with benefits starting day 1 and a company truck. They provide training, licenses, and PPE—you just need a driver’s license, HS diploma/GED, and comfort working indoors and outdoors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. A 10-minute application today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.