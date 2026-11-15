Memphis retail and customer service hiring is busy right now, from entry-level store roles to leadership and even remote call center work. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping things moving.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handle the cash drawer, and support deliveries. Strong training, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and medical/dental/vision plus good growth paths if you want a long-term auto parts career.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Be the friendly face at checkout in a natural foods grocery, ringing up orders and helping customers with questions. Offers flexible schedules, store discount, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, and benefits eligibility depending on hours.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Keep dairy and frozen cases stocked, clean, and rotated while helping shoppers find what they need. Includes store discount, flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, and potential health benefits based on eligibility.

Employer: Simmons Bank

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with bank customers on accounts, loans, and everyday transactions while growing branch sales. Great fit if you have 2+ years customer-facing, goal-driven experience and want a professional path in banking.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and coach a store team, drive parts sales, and keep operations tight while delivering “WOW” service. Good step up if you’ve done retail and want leadership experience in a stable automotive brand.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Work across store departments (deli, grocery, produce, front-end) helping guests and stocking shelves. Perks include 30% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO options, and health benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Guest Service Manager, lead front-end staff, handle cash office procedures, and step in as acting manager. Comes with up to 40% discount, benefits, 401(k) with match, and leadership growth in a guest-focused grocery.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1248

Location: 7525 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $15–$28/hour + potential premiums and incentives

Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, keep displays stocked, and answer tech questions. Offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, education benefits (Live Better U) and more.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly)

Join the bakery and other departments to serve guests, stock, and keep displays looking great. Includes 30% discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO options, and health benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: Premium Retail Services

Location: Memphis, TN 38125

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15–$20+/hour (base + commission)

Sell phones, upgrades, and accessories inside a busy retail setting, with uncapped commission and top performers earning $20+ per hour. Includes career growth opportunities and health plan with no‑copay telemedicine.

Employer: Redwood Services

Location: Memphis, TN (remote with travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role building a modern, tech-enabled contact center strategy across multiple home-services brands. Offers competitive pay with bonus and long-term incentives, 100% employer-paid medical, dental/vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a value-fashion store, lead associates, support hiring, and drive sales and shrink control. Comes with health and dental insurance, paid vacation, 401(k), paid training, and promotion-from-within focus.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #3599

Location: 6520 Memphis Arlington Rd, Bartlett, TN 38135

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20–$33/hour + potential premiums and incentives

Lead food and consumables associates, manage merchandising, and keep shelves full and seasonal displays sharp. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education programs.

Employer: LensCrafters (inside Macy’s)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (hourly + possible bonus/commission)

Help customers choose frames and lenses, use prescriptions to recommend options, and keep the optical area looking sharp. Offers a full benefits package, PTO, and employee discounts within a global eyewear company.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time (daytime, weekdays in most roles)

Salary: Not listed

Set up displays, update signage and pricing, and keep products easy to shop, mostly behind-the-scenes. Perks include set weekday schedule (for most roles), health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and 10% associate discount.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 4330 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38118

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with opening/closing, cash handling, stocking, and leading associates in a busy discount store. Includes benefits like medical, retirement plans, educational assistance, and growth potential.

Employer: Absolute Storage Management

Location: Remote from TN or select states (company based in Memphis)

Type: Full-time (remote)

Salary: $19/hour + monthly bonuses

Handle calls, chats, and texts in English and Spanish to rent storage units and support customers from home. Offers remote work, 401(k) with 4.5% match, health/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and reimbursements for remote expenses.

Employer: IAA Holdings, LLC (Ritchie Bros.)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support buyers and sellers of vehicles with in-person and phone help, data entry, and auction paperwork. Includes medical, dental, vision, basic life insurance, 401(k) with 4% match, and about 15 days PTO per year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several openings in the area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.