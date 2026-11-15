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🛒 Memphis Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Memphis retail and customer service hiring is busy right now, from entry-level store roles to leadership and even remote call center work. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping things moving.
Parts Specialist
Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and by phone, handle the cash drawer, and support deliveries. Strong training, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and medical/dental/vision plus good growth paths if you want a long-term auto parts career.
Cashier
Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed (hourly)
Be the friendly face at checkout in a natural foods grocery, ringing up orders and helping customers with questions. Offers flexible schedules, store discount, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, and benefits eligibility depending on hours.
Dairy Clerk
Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed (hourly)
Keep dairy and frozen cases stocked, clean, and rotated while helping shoppers find what they need. Includes store discount, flexible schedules, 401(k) with match, and potential health benefits based on eligibility.
Relationship Banker II
Employer: Simmons Bank
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work with bank customers on accounts, loans, and everyday transactions while growing branch sales. Great fit if you have 2+ years customer-facing, goal-driven experience and want a professional path in banking.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
Employer: AutoZone
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead and coach a store team, drive parts sales, and keep operations tight while delivering “WOW” service. Good step up if you’ve done retail and want leadership experience in a stable automotive brand.
Grocery Team Member
Employer: The Fresh Market
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed (hourly)
Work across store departments (deli, grocery, produce, front-end) helping guests and stocking shelves. Perks include 30% team member discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO options, and health benefits for eligible team members.
Guest Service Lead
Employer: The Fresh Market
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the Guest Service Manager, lead front-end staff, handle cash office procedures, and step in as acting manager. Comes with up to 40% discount, benefits, 401(k) with match, and leadership growth in a guest-focused grocery.
Entertainment Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1248
Location: 7525 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Salary: $15–$28/hour + potential premiums and incentives
Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, keep displays stocked, and answer tech questions. Offers health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase plan, PTO, education benefits (Live Better U) and more.
Bakery Team Member
Employer: The Fresh Market
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed (hourly)
Join the bakery and other departments to serve guests, stock, and keep displays looking great. Includes 30% discount, early wage access, 401(k) with match, PTO options, and health benefits for eligible staff.
Wireless Sales Pro
Employer: Premium Retail Services
Location: Memphis, TN 38125
Type: Part-time
Salary: $15–$20+/hour (base + commission)
Sell phones, upgrades, and accessories inside a busy retail setting, with uncapped commission and top performers earning $20+ per hour. Includes career growth opportunities and health plan with no‑copay telemedicine.
VP Contact Center
Employer: Redwood Services
Location: Memphis, TN (remote with travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior role building a modern, tech-enabled contact center strategy across multiple home-services brands. Offers competitive pay with bonus and long-term incentives, 100% employer-paid medical, dental/vision, and 401(k) match.
Assistant Manager
Employer: Citi Trends
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Help run a value-fashion store, lead associates, support hiring, and drive sales and shrink control. Comes with health and dental insurance, paid vacation, 401(k), paid training, and promotion-from-within focus.
Food/Consumables Team Supervisor
Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #3599
Location: 6520 Memphis Arlington Rd, Bartlett, TN 38135
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20–$33/hour + potential premiums and incentives
Lead food and consumables associates, manage merchandising, and keep shelves full and seasonal displays sharp. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education programs.
Sales Associate
Employer: LensCrafters (inside Macy’s)
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (hourly + possible bonus/commission)
Help customers choose frames and lenses, use prescriptions to recommend options, and keep the optical area looking sharp. Offers a full benefits package, PTO, and employee discounts within a global eyewear company.
Full Time – Merchandising Service Associate – Day
Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time (daytime, weekdays in most roles)
Salary: Not listed
Set up displays, update signage and pricing, and keep products easy to shop, mostly behind-the-scenes. Perks include set weekday schedule (for most roles), health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and 10% associate discount.
Assistant Manager I
Employer: Family Dollar
Location: 4330 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38118
Type: Part-time
Salary: Not listed
Support the Store Manager with opening/closing, cash handling, stocking, and leading associates in a busy discount store. Includes benefits like medical, retirement plans, educational assistance, and growth potential.
Bilingual Sales Center Sales Agent (English/Spanish)
Employer: Absolute Storage Management
Location: Remote from TN or select states (company based in Memphis)
Type: Full-time (remote)
Salary: $19/hour + monthly bonuses
Handle calls, chats, and texts in English and Spanish to rent storage units and support customers from home. Offers remote work, 401(k) with 4.5% match, health/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and reimbursements for remote expenses.
Customer Service Representative
Employer: IAA Holdings, LLC (Ritchie Bros.)
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support buyers and sellers of vehicles with in-person and phone help, data entry, and auction paperwork. Includes medical, dental, vision, basic life insurance, 401(k) with 4% match, and about 15 days PTO per year.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several openings in the area.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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