Memphis healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like organized work, helping people, and steady hours, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Christ Community Health Services

Christ Community Health Services Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time (PRN schedule)

Salary: Not listed

Support the COO, CIO, and executive team at a mission-driven, faith-based health center that serves underserved neighborhoods. You’ll manage calendars, meetings, mail, vendors, and patient concerns, plus help with board meetings and confidential records—great if you’re organized, discreet, and want your admin work to have community impact.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Other (likely hospital-based, shifts may vary)

Other (likely hospital-based, shifts may vary) Salary: Not listed

Front-line role registering patients, entering demographic and insurance info, and helping with upfront payments. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of business experience, solid typing and basic math skills, and enjoy fast-paced, customer-facing work in a hospital setting.

Employer: Vital Records Control (VRC)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role handling medical record requests for healthcare clients, making sure every release follows HIPAA and privacy rules. Great if you like detailed computer work, steady weekday hours, and working with electronic records and Microsoft Office.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.