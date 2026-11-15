Memphis food spots are busy and hiring across grocery, airport dining, and local kitchens. Good mix of starter roles and leadership jobs, with some solid benefits in the mix.

Employer: Avolta (HMSHost)

Avolta (HMSHost) Location: Memphis Airport, Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,736 – $63,219 per year

Lead day-to-day operations for multiple airport restaurant locations—staffing, scheduling, guest service, and safety. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition help) and clear growth paths in a large hospitality company.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role preparing bakery and deli items, offering samples, and helping customers find what they need. Good fit if you like a busy grocery setting and want to build food-handling and customer service skills.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $10.00 – $15.00 per hour

Cook fried and grilled items, follow recipes, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule, and works well for anyone with basic kitchen or restaurant experience.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the deli department—ordering, inventory, team training, and guest service—in a fast-paced specialty grocery. Comes with a 30% team member discount, PTO options, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match) for experienced supervisors.

If something looks close but not perfect, still apply—food and hospitality managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.