Memphis is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood leaders to after‑school staff. If you like helping kids learn and grow, there’s a wide mix of full‑time and part‑time options.

Employer: Porter-Leath

Porter-Leath Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,274 – $147,842

Lead the Teacher Excellence Program for early childhood educators, set strategy, manage coaches and trainers, and build community partnerships. Great fit if you have a master’s in Early Childhood Education and deep experience in curriculum, supervision, and program leadership.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Teach K–12 students in your licensed subject area, plan lessons, manage your classroom, and keep families updated on progress. Requires a bachelor’s degree, TN teaching license, and endorsement in the grade/subject taught.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Run a Project Graduation site for at‑risk high school students—oversee staff, budget, daily operations, and student support. Best for educators with TN Administrative License and several years of teaching/training and program management.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Teach at‑risk high school students in evening/alternative settings so they can graduate on time. You’ll follow district curriculum, use tech tools, and closely track student progress; TN teaching license required.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time (Project Graduation)

Pay: $28.23/hour

Support students’ academic, social, and emotional needs through counseling, crisis support, and referrals. Requires a master’s in school counseling and state certification in Guidance and Counseling.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Help run before- and after-school programs for PreK–12 students with homework help, enrichment, and play. Great entry role if you’re 21+ with a high school diploma and enjoy working with kids.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Assist special education teachers with instruction, behavior support, and daily care so students with disabilities can succeed. Needs associate degree, 2 years of college, or ParaPro test, plus experience with children is preferred.

Employer: Cathedral of Faith Child Enrichment Center

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $10.00 – $15.00/hour

Work with toddlers and preschoolers, create lesson plans, support potty training, and keep families in the loop. Good fit if you have early childhood experience and can get CPR/First Aid certified.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.