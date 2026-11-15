Memphis logistics is busy right now—great time to land a steady warehouse or trade role with room to grow.

Here are several solid full-time openings around Memphis, TN you can apply to today:

Employer: Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. Location: Memphis, TN (dock/terminal environment)

(dock/terminal environment) Type: Full Time (plus part-time options)

(plus options) Pay: $26.85 – $30.80 per hour, based on experience

Load and unload trailers using forklifts and pallet jacks, verify freight, and keep the dock safe and organized. Good fit if you like physical work, can lift heavy items, and want strong hourly pay with benefits and growth in a long-standing transportation company.

Employer: McKesson (Fortune 10 healthcare company)

(Fortune 10 healthcare company) Location: Memphis, TN distribution center

distribution center Type: Full Time

Pay: Afternoon shifts from $17.40/hr (up to $18.47 in 12 months); Night shifts from $18.90/hr (up to $19.97 in 12 months), plus performance incentives up to about $1.75/hr

Pick, pack, and move medical products to keep hospitals and pharmacies stocked. Multiple afternoon and night shifts, on‑the‑job equipment training, and a strong benefits package (medical, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO) make this a solid long-term warehouse role.

Employer: Varsity Spirit (Varsity Brands)

Location: 5300 Hickory Hill Road, Memphis, TN

Type: Full Time , onsite

, onsite Hours: Monday–Friday, ~8am–5pm (40 hours/week; extra hours as needed)

Lead a small warehouse team, drive inventory and order accuracy, and support on‑time delivery of apparel for cheer and dance programs. Great for someone with prior warehouse/operations experience who wants a leadership‑track role with benefits, 401(k) match, and apparel discounts.

Employer: FedEx Logistics

Location: Memphis, TN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full Time

Hours (Preferred Shift): Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm CST

Handle import paperwork, data entry, and customs documentation so goods can clear U.S. Customs smoothly. Paid training, office-style work, and regular weekday hours make this a nice option if you’re detail‑oriented and comfortable working on computers and with regulations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire often and offer different shifts and levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.