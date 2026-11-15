Memphis has a steady flow of public safety openings right now, from entry-level security to EMS and arena leadership. If you like helping people feel safe, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time options.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $16.33/hour

Focus on access control at a logistics/distribution site: checking IDs, managing truck and visitor entry, and doing perimeter patrols. Set Mon–Fri, 2 PM–10 PM schedule with benefits and paid training.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $19.04/hour

Unarmed patrol at a manufacturing/industrial site; walk the grounds, respond to alarms, and keep detailed reports. Good fit if you’re new to security but can work afternoon–evening shifts and want paid training and benefits.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $26.00/hour (starting)

(starting) Commissioned armed role supporting the Tennessee Highway Patrol Protective Services Division. Requires 3+ years law enforcement/military/armed security, strong firearms skills, and comfort acting as a visible deterrent.

Employer: City of Memphis

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $15.96/hour

Help kids and pedestrians cross safely near schools. About 2 hours per school day (morning and afternoon), outdoors in all weather; must be 21+ and able to stand and direct traffic.

Employer: Memphis Grizzlies (FedExForum)

(FedExForum) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-Time

Salary not listed

Lead public safety operations at FedExForum: supervise officers, manage CCTV/access control, handle incident response, and act as law enforcement liaison. Needs 2–3+ years leadership in security/law enforcement/military and comfort working nights, weekends, and events.

Employer: Andy Frain Services

Andy Frain Services Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-Time

Salary not listed

Mix of truck gate security and employee screening: monitor CCTV, check IDs, run metal detectors, log trucks/trailers, and inspect loads. Requires a state guard license and ability to work outdoors in all weather.

Employer: Team Mobile Health Care

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Not stated (EMS field role)

Not stated (EMS field role) Pay not listed (offers competitive pay + differentials)

+ differentials) Field EMS role doing emergency and non-emergency transports, including behavioral health. Offers shift differentials, PTO, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), paid CE, and advancement for licensed EMTs, AEMTs, and Paramedics.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $17.91/hour

Unarmed patrol at a healthcare facility with morgue duties; Friday and Sunday 3 PM–11 PM. Requires meeting hospital vaccination rules, ability to restrain individuals, and comfort working in sensitive areas.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing and post new shifts often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.