Memphis is busy with industrial and construction work right now, and a few solid engineering roles are open for folks who like being close to the action. If you’re into controls, project work, or VDC/BIM, these are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Memphis, TN (onsite in manufacturing facility)

Type: Full-time, direct hire (listed as CONTRACT on LinkedIn, but description says Direct Hire/Perm )

Full-time, direct hire (listed as CONTRACT on LinkedIn, but description says ) Salary: Not listed

Support and improve automated equipment, PLCs, HMIs, drives, motors, VFDs, and plant electrical systems in a fast-paced industrial setting. Good fit if you have 3+ years with PLCs/industrial automation, can read electrical schematics, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO) in a hands-on role.

Note: The same job appears under multiple LinkedIn IDs; it’s one unique opening, so apply to the link above and follow the email instructions in the posting.

Employer: provide

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for early-career engineers who like variety. You’ll help manage construction projects: on-site coordination, RFIs, submittals, owner billings, scheduling, and cost tracking. They’re looking for a Mechanical or Industrial Engineering degree (or similar) plus 1–3 years as a project engineer/coordinator/PM and strong AutoCAD + Microsoft Office skills.

Employer: Turner Construction Company

Location: Memphis, TN 38106

Type: Full-time, salaried exempt

Salary: Not listed

If you love BIM, coordination meetings, and model-based workflows, this role puts you in the middle of design and construction teams. You’ll run BIM/VDC coordination, manage models and RFIs, support estimating and change management, and work closely with the jobsite. They want a bachelor’s in VDC, Architecture, Engineering, or Construction Management plus around 4+ years related experience, and solid skills in Navisworks, Revit, AutoCAD, and ACC.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.