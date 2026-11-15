Memphis is busy right now with hands-on work, especially in plants and warehouses. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Green Energy Origin (GEO)

Green Energy Origin (GEO) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior role leading the whole quality system for a manufacturing plant, including ISO 9001 / IATF 16949, audits, and a team of quality staff. Good fit if you have 8+ years in manufacturing quality, enjoy problem-solving, and want to be the main link between the plant and global customers.

Employer: MSP Diesel Solutions

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, no weekends

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on shop role testing, cleaning, rebuilding, and maintaining diesel fuel system parts. Great if you have strong mechanical skills, want a steady daytime schedule, and like working in a smaller, family-owned shop environment.

Employer: Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions (Ergon Inc.)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, outdoor/plant work

Salary: Not listed

You’ll produce and load asphalt products, sample quality, and do light maintenance on pumps and equipment. This is not an office job—you’ll be outside in all seasons, lifting up to 50 lbs and working around tanks, trucks, and railcars.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 3:00 PM–11:30 PM (or until done)

Pay: $20.60–$21.20 per hour (based on experience)

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), HSA/FSA, disability, parental leave, wellness programs

Night-shift warehouse role picking, packing, and shipping medical products with training provided, even if you’re new to warehouse work. Good if you’re okay with heights up to 30 ft, lifting up to 50 lbs, and want solid benefits with a set weekday schedule.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 3:00 PM–11:00 PM

Pay: $17.70 per hour

No experience or degree needed—this role is all about moving and stacking packages safely, scanning, and keeping things flowing. Good fit if you can lift 50 lbs, stay on your feet, and work in all weather when needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, duty, or requirement that actually works for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.