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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Memphis
Memphis has some wonderful cats waiting for a cozy home and a soft lap. All of these kitties are at Memphis Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $40.
Little Lady
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Gender: Not listed
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Memphis Animal Services
- Phone: (901) 636-1416
Little Lady is a lovely tortoiseshell girl with a unique, patchy coat. If you love cats with a bit of flair and color, she may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Little Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Biscuit
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Memphis Animal Services
- Phone: (901) 636-1416
Biscuit is a black-and-white baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gentleman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Memphis Animal Services
- Phone: (901) 636-1416
Gentleman is another handsome black-and-white kitten, ready to learn all about toys, treats, and cuddles in a new home.
👉 Meet Gentleman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Good Sir
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Memphis Animal Services
- Phone: (901) 636-1416
Good Sir is a gray/blue kitten with a soft coat and a noble name, hoping for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Good Sir and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ALAMO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and Orange/Red (tortie mix)
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Memphis Animal Services
- Phone: (901) 636-1416
ALAMO is an adult tortie mix with striking black and orange/red coloring, perfect for someone looking for a more settled companion.
👉 Meet ALAMO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Memphis, TN area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Memphis Animal Services or calling (901) 636-1416 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.