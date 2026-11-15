Memphis has some wonderful cats waiting for a cozy home and a soft lap. All of these kitties are at Memphis Animal Services and have an adoption fee of $40.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Gender: Not listed

Not listed Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Memphis Animal Services

Phone: (901) 636-1416

Little Lady is a lovely tortoiseshell girl with a unique, patchy coat. If you love cats with a bit of flair and color, she may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Little Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and White

Black and White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Memphis Animal Services

Phone: (901) 636-1416

Biscuit is a black-and-white baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Biscuit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and White

Black and White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Memphis Animal Services

Phone: (901) 636-1416

Gentleman is another handsome black-and-white kitten, ready to learn all about toys, treats, and cuddles in a new home.

👉 Meet Gentleman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Memphis Animal Services

Phone: (901) 636-1416

Good Sir is a gray/blue kitten with a soft coat and a noble name, hoping for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Good Sir and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and Orange/Red (tortie mix)

Black and Orange/Red (tortie mix) Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Memphis Animal Services

Phone: (901) 636-1416

ALAMO is an adult tortie mix with striking black and orange/red coloring, perfect for someone looking for a more settled companion.

👉 Meet ALAMO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Memphis, TN area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Memphis Animal Services or calling (901) 636-1416 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.