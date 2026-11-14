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Tennessee
Mobile children’s clinic coming to rural West TN
2 days ago
A new Le Bonheur On the Move mobile medical unit is coming to West Tennessee to give free, high-quality pediatric care to uninsured and underinsured children in rural areas. This new unit will travel to communities that have limited access to doctors so children can get needed care close to home. Learn more: https://t.co/t0LKWTNs3F
This content is adapted from materials provided by Le Bonheur Children's
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