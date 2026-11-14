undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Memphis
🧑💼 Memphis HR Jobs With Multiple Openings & Strong Career Paths
3 days ago
Memphis HR is busy right now—especially in recruiting and employee experience. Here are several solid roles if you like building teams and supporting people.
Specialist Manager, Talent Acquisition, GPS Experienced Hire
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $97,600 – $162,800
- Deadline: Recruiting ends 11/14/2026
Lead a team of recruiters and own large-scale hiring for Deloitte’s government & public services group. Good fit if you have 6+ years recruiting in big corporate or professional services and want a strategic, data-driven TA leadership role.
People Operations Representative – 2nd Shift
- Employer: FedEx Logistics
- Location: Memphis, TN (onsite)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 1–10pm / 2–11pm / 3pm–12am; day-shift training ~1 month)
- Salary: Not listed
Handle HR generalist work: employee relations, recruiting support, performance reviews, pay and benefits, EEO/AA, and training. Great for someone with 3+ years HR generalist experience who likes a busy, hands-on role and doesn’t mind evenings.
Human Resources – Employee Experience Specialist
- Employer: Alliance Healthcare Services
- Location: Memphis, TN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Focus on onboarding, engagement, recognition, training, and internal communications in a behavioral healthcare setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, retirement plan, life insurance, EAP, and wellness programs; ideal if you have 3+ years HR/engagement experience and love culture-building.
Bilingual Talent Acquisition Partner (English/Spanish)
- Employer: EVERSANA
- Location: Memphis, TN (eligible U.S. location; details via employer)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range not listed (pay based on experience and location)
Full-cycle recruiting role supporting life sciences clients, with a focus on sourcing, pipelines, hiring events, and DEI. Great if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, comfortable with ATS tools, and want to grow in a mission-driven, healthcare-focused company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more HR roles and details on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.