Memphis HR is busy right now—especially in recruiting and employee experience. Here are several solid roles if you like building teams and supporting people.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,600 – $162,800

Deadline: Recruiting ends 11/14/2026

Lead a team of recruiters and own large-scale hiring for Deloitte’s government & public services group. Good fit if you have 6+ years recruiting in big corporate or professional services and want a strategic, data-driven TA leadership role.

Employer: FedEx Logistics

Location: Memphis, TN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 1–10pm / 2–11pm / 3pm–12am; day-shift training ~1 month)

(Mon–Fri, 1–10pm / 2–11pm / 3pm–12am; day-shift training ~1 month) Salary: Not listed

Handle HR generalist work: employee relations, recruiting support, performance reviews, pay and benefits, EEO/AA, and training. Great for someone with 3+ years HR generalist experience who likes a busy, hands-on role and doesn’t mind evenings.

Employer: Alliance Healthcare Services

Location: Memphis, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Focus on onboarding, engagement, recognition, training, and internal communications in a behavioral healthcare setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, retirement plan, life insurance, EAP, and wellness programs; ideal if you have 3+ years HR/engagement experience and love culture-building.

Employer: EVERSANA

Location: Memphis, TN (eligible U.S. location; details via employer)

(eligible U.S. location; details via employer) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (pay based on experience and location)

Full-cycle recruiting role supporting life sciences clients, with a focus on sourcing, pipelines, hiring events, and DEI. Great if you’re bilingual English/Spanish, comfortable with ATS tools, and want to grow in a mission-driven, healthcare-focused company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more HR roles and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.