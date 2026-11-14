Memphis is busy right now for money-minded folks. If you’re in accounting or finance, there are several solid options from entry corporate roles to senior FP&A and systems leadership.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Baptist Memorial Health Care Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Other (full-time style hospital role)

Other (full-time style hospital role) Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on insurance collections and denials for hospital accounts. Good fit if you have healthcare experience, strong typing and Excel skills, and want a stable back-office role with clear productivity goals.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Memphis, TN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Memphis ranges): Advisor: $7,488 – $12,356/month Sr Analyst: $6,512 – $10,744/month Analyst: $5,153 – $8,245/month

FedEx is hiring at three levels in FP&A, all hybrid with relocation help. You’ll build and test financial models, support strategy and business cases, and present insights to leadership—great if you’re strong in Excel, modeling, and want a clear growth ladder.



Employer: Bank of America / Merrill Wealth Management

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, 1st shift)

Salary: Not listed (performance-based comp structure)

This is a licensed Financial Advisor track role working with clients earning $100K–$5M. Ideal if you already hold Series 7 and 66 (or 63 & 65), like sales and relationship-building, and want to grow a book of business with Merrill’s platform.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Memphis, TN (predominantly remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $97,600 – $162,800/year

Lead a portfolio of finance systems—own enhancements, integrations, UAT, and data accuracy while managing US/India team members. Strong fit for someone with 5+ years in finance/ERP, project leadership, and comfort working across IT and Finance.

Employer: Trisian-Global Consulting, LLC (onsite for client)

Location: Cordova, TN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life, PTO

Hands-on corporate accounting role doing journal entries, reconciliations, SOX controls, and audit support. Great if you have 2–3+ years of full-cycle accounting, strong Excel, and want a stable in-person role with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers post related roles often, and it’s a good way to get on their radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.