Memphis is busy with projects right now, from federal facilities to private builds and local services. If you work with your hands and like seeing the finished product, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Memphis, TN (Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center)

(Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on complex hospital electrical systems at a major VA medical center. You’ll install, repair, and troubleshoot electrical lines, panels, and controls, and keep everything up to National Electrical Code standards, Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–4:30 pm.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead day-to-day field operations on construction projects from mobilization to closeout. This role runs scheduling, safety, subcontractors, and quality, with perks like vehicle allowance or company truck, fuel card, health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Take your detailing skills on the road, cleaning and polishing vehicles at customers’ locations. Great fit if you already have your own detailing gear, a valid driver’s license, and like working independently while keeping customers happy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.