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Memphis
📅 Diwali Bollywood DJ Night on Beale Street, Nov 14–15
12 days ago
📅 Late-night Diwali Bollywood party on Beale Street
Celebrate Diwali in downtown Memphis with a late-night DJ party at Docks Off 5th, 310 Beale Street.
When:
- Sat, Nov 14 – Sun, Nov 15, 2026
- 9:00 PM – 2:00 AM
What: Diwali Special Bollywood, Punjabi & South Indian DJ Night, presented by INNI ENTERTAINMENTS.
Tickets:
- Available at https://memphiswalidiwali.Eventbrite.com
- No refunds
More info / tickets:
- Call 510-578-8243
- Email Inni.entertainments@gmail.com
Note: The promoter reserves the right to refuse service to anyone.
More Info: Memphis Wali Diwali | Downtown Memphis
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