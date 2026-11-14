📅 Late-night Diwali Bollywood party on Beale Street Celebrate Diwali in downtown Memphis with a late-night DJ party at Docks Off 5th, 310 Beale Street. When: Sat, Nov 14 – Sun, Nov 15, 2026

9:00 PM – 2:00 AM What: Diwali Special Bollywood, Punjabi & South Indian DJ Night, presented by INNI ENTERTAINMENTS. Tickets: Available at https://memphiswalidiwali.Eventbrite.com

No refunds More info / tickets: Call 510-578-8243

Email Inni.entertainments@gmail.com Note: The promoter reserves the right to refuse service to anyone.

More Info: Memphis Wali Diwali | Downtown Memphis