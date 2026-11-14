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Basketball
📅 Memphis Tigers vs. Louisville at FedExForum
12 days ago
📅 Memphis Tigers vs. Louisville at FedExForum
Cheer on the Memphis Tigers as they face Louisville at FedExForum, 191 Beale St.
Date & Time: Sunday, Nov 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM
Location: FedExForum, 191 Beale St
This is a regular event listing, so grab your tickets through your usual FedExForum or Tigers ticket source and plan your trip downtown a little early for parking and Beale Street fun before the game.
More Info: Memphis Tigers vs. Louisville | Downtown Memphis
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