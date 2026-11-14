📅 Memphis Tigers vs. Louisville at FedExForum

Cheer on the Memphis Tigers as they face Louisville at FedExForum, 191 Beale St.

Date & Time: Sunday, Nov 15, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Location: FedExForum, 191 Beale St

This is a regular event listing, so grab your tickets through your usual FedExForum or Tigers ticket source and plan your trip downtown a little early for parking and Beale Street fun before the game.