Memphis is busy on the roads and in the air right now, and a lot of employers are hiring people who like to drive or work around vehicles. Here are several solid options, from pizza runs to high‑paying OTR lanes.

Employer: Wilson Air Center

Wilson Air Center Location: Memphis, TN (airport ramp)

(airport ramp) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour

Work hands‑on with private aircraft: parking, fueling, towing, and helping flight crews and passengers. Good fit if you like aviation, don’t mind outdoor work in all weather, and want a physical, customer‑facing job.

Employer: Domino’s / DAKS, Inc.

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly wage plus tips (amount not listed)

Deliver pizzas with flexible schedules, tips, and team discounts. You’ll use your own insured vehicle, give friendly service, and can pick up extra hours and grow into other roles.

Employer: DriveTime

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Advanced auto tech role doing bumper‑to‑bumper diagnostics and repairs with no direct customers—just fixing cars. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, paid time off, and a set schedule with no Sundays and most weekends off.

Employer: Union Auto Parts

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $12/hour, about 40 hours/week

Drive commercial trucks and cars to deliver auto parts on set routes, handle loading/unloading, and keep DOT‑compliant logs. Good for someone 21+ with some driving experience who likes steady, in‑person work and customer interaction.

Employer: KAKE Direct Delivery Services Provider

Location: Memphis, TN 38128

Type: Full-time (and part-time noted)

Pay: $22.75/hour + potential bonus, overtime, PTO

Deliver Amazon packages in a company van (no CDL needed), working 8–10 hour shifts starting around 9:10 a.m. with required weekend availability. Includes paid training, health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) for full‑time drivers.

Employer: Marco’s Pizza

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time to full-time (expected 5–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time (expected ) Pay: $20–$25/hour (includes mileage/tips range)

Make pizza deliveries with a flexible schedule and mileage reimbursement. You’ll use your own insured vehicle, focus on friendly service, and help in the store; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Location: Southaven, MS area (easy drive from Memphis)

(easy drive from Memphis) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives; $800 new hire bonus

Entry‑level friendly auto service job doing tires, oil changes, and basic maintenance with paid training. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear paths to higher‑level tech and management roles.

Employer: AKA FS LLC

Location: Memphis, TN (on the road in PA)

Type: Contract / Owner‑operator

Contract / Owner‑operator Pay: $4,000–$8,000/week (about $10,500 gross/week avg, $3.80 RPM)

Power‑only freight on a Shippensburg–Oakdale, PA loop with 90% drop and hook, 24/7 dispatch, fuel cards, and fleet support. You’ll pay a 12% dispatch fee, about $550/week for insurance/admin, and a $2,500 escrow in installments—best for experienced owner‑ops.

Employer: Swift Transportation

Location: Based out of Memphis, TN (runs in TX, CA, AZ, TN, GA, NV)

(runs in TX, CA, AZ, TN, GA, NV) Type: Full-time, Team OTR

Pay: $1,800/week guaranteed per driver (terms apply), $.80–$.84 CPM split, $25 stop pay, $20,000 sign‑on bonus split per driver

Team lane with about 5,000 miles/week, home bi‑weekly, and time‑sensitive freight. Requires CDL‑A with 3+ months’ experience and comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid vacation.

Employer: SpeedX

Location: Memphis, TN (routes in Memphis, Southaven, Horn Lake y alrededores)

(routes in Memphis, Southaven, Horn Lake y alrededores) Type: Tiempo completo

Pago: $1,000–$1,600 por semana, $1.50 por paquete (más $0.30 por paquete duplicado)

Usa tu propio vehículo para entregar paquetes en rutas asignadas, empezando en el almacén a las 6:00 a. m.. Buen trabajo si hablas español, tienes seguro y licencia vigente, y quieres ganar más según la cantidad de paquetes que entregas.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—transportation jobs in Memphis tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.