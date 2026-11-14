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Memphis
🚌 Memphis transportation jobs with multiple driver & tech openings
13 days ago
Memphis is busy on the roads and in the air right now, and a lot of employers are hiring people who like to drive or work around vehicles. Here are several solid options, from pizza runs to high‑paying OTR lanes.
Line Service Technician
- Employer: Wilson Air Center
- Location: Memphis, TN (airport ramp)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour
Work hands‑on with private aircraft: parking, fueling, towing, and helping flight crews and passengers. Good fit if you like aviation, don’t mind outdoor work in all weather, and want a physical, customer‑facing job.
Delivery Driver (Raleigh-LaGrange Rd)
- Employer: Domino’s / DAKS, Inc.
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Hourly wage plus tips (amount not listed)
Deliver pizzas with flexible schedules, tips, and team discounts. You’ll use your own insured vehicle, give friendly service, and can pick up extra hours and grow into other roles.
Diagnostic Technician
- Employer: DriveTime
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Advanced auto tech role doing bumper‑to‑bumper diagnostics and repairs with no direct customers—just fixing cars. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, tuition help, paid time off, and a set schedule with no Sundays and most weekends off.
Delivery Driver (Must be 21)
- Employer: Union Auto Parts
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $12/hour, about 40 hours/week
Drive commercial trucks and cars to deliver auto parts on set routes, handle loading/unloading, and keep DOT‑compliant logs. Good for someone 21+ with some driving experience who likes steady, in‑person work and customer interaction.
Amazon DSP Delivery Driver
- Employer: KAKE Direct Delivery Services Provider
- Location: Memphis, TN 38128
- Type: Full-time (and part-time noted)
- Pay: $22.75/hour + potential bonus, overtime, PTO
Deliver Amazon packages in a company van (no CDL needed), working 8–10 hour shifts starting around 9:10 a.m. with required weekend availability. Includes paid training, health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) for full‑time drivers.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Marco’s Pizza
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Part-time to full-time (expected 5–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $20–$25/hour (includes mileage/tips range)
Make pizza deliveries with a flexible schedule and mileage reimbursement. You’ll use your own insured vehicle, focus on friendly service, and help in the store; people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.
PEP BOYS – General Service Technicians
- Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)
- Location: Southaven, MS area (easy drive from Memphis)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentives; $800 new hire bonus
Entry‑level friendly auto service job doing tires, oil changes, and basic maintenance with paid training. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear paths to higher‑level tech and management roles.
PA Local Lane – Owner Operator Round Trip
- Employer: AKA FS LLC
- Location: Memphis, TN (on the road in PA)
- Type: Contract / Owner‑operator
- Pay: $4,000–$8,000/week (about $10,500 gross/week avg, $3.80 RPM)
Power‑only freight on a Shippensburg–Oakdale, PA loop with 90% drop and hook, 24/7 dispatch, fuel cards, and fleet support. You’ll pay a 12% dispatch fee, about $550/week for insurance/admin, and a $2,500 escrow in installments—best for experienced owner‑ops.
CDL-A Truck Driver Team – Dry OTR
- Employer: Swift Transportation
- Location: Based out of Memphis, TN (runs in TX, CA, AZ, TN, GA, NV)
- Type: Full-time, Team OTR
- Pay: $1,800/week guaranteed per driver (terms apply), $.80–$.84 CPM split, $25 stop pay, $20,000 sign‑on bonus split per driver
Team lane with about 5,000 miles/week, home bi‑weekly, and time‑sensitive freight. Requires CDL‑A with 3+ months’ experience and comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and paid vacation.
Conductores de reparto de paquetes – Que hablen español
- Employer: SpeedX
- Location: Memphis, TN (routes in Memphis, Southaven, Horn Lake y alrededores)
- Type: Tiempo completo
- Pago: $1,000–$1,600 por semana, $1.50 por paquete (más $0.30 por paquete duplicado)
Usa tu propio vehículo para entregar paquetes en rutas asignadas, empezando en el almacén a las 6:00 a. m.. Buen trabajo si hablas español, tienes seguro y licencia vigente, y quieres ganar más según la cantidad de paquetes que entregas.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—transportation jobs in Memphis tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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