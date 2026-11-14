Memphis logistics is busy right now—distribution, healthcare, and manufacturing are all moving a lot of product. Here are several solid full-time roles if you like keeping goods and people moving.

Employer: UES

UES Location: Memphis, TN (supports Midwest region)

(supports Midwest region) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a 470-vehicle / 600-driver fleet for a national engineering and environmental firm. You’ll own vehicle lifecycle, maintenance, compliance, and data reporting, with hybrid work flexibility, low travel, and full benefits including 401(k) with match.

Employer: Jabil

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise shipping and warehouse inventory for a global manufacturing leader. Great fit if you know SAP, Excel, and have warehouse or inventory control experience—comes with a strong benefits package (medical, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN – South Hospital

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based logistics role handling materials management, receiving, and inventory tracking. Good for someone with 1–3 years of logistics or materials experience who wants steady hours in healthcare and a mission-driven setting.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse job picking and packing orders in a high-volume auto parts hub. Ideal if you like physical work, can lift and move product, and want benefits, 401(k) with match, discounts, and growth paths in a big, stable company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.