Memphis is busy right now with sales and marketing roles, from entry level to high‑level specialty positions. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s a good mix of office, field, and hybrid work here.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role sits on the Analytics, Insights & Intelligence team, turning big data into clear sales stories for major brands. Good fit if you love numbers, category management, and presenting to senior leaders.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Memphis, TN (Southwind branch)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Work face-to-face with consumers and small businesses, helping them choose the right banking products while growing your own book of business. Great for someone with customer service or sales experience who wants a stable banking career path.

Employer: ADP

Location: Memphis, TN (field-based)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + uncapped commission; incentive trips)

Outside sales to small businesses (1–49 employees), selling payroll and HR solutions with strong training and tech tools. Good for driven self-starters, even without prior sales experience.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, retail management

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and customer service in-store while helping manage staff, inventory, and safety. Ideal if you like automotive retail, want leadership experience, and can work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Location: Field role covering Memphis, TN + Mid South territory

Type: Full-time, field-based, commission

Salary: Not listed

High-level oncology/hematology pharmaceutical sales calling on hospitals and key specialists across the Mid South. Best for experienced pharma reps with strong oncology or hospital account backgrounds.

Employer: ITR America / HEAVYQUIP

Location: Memphis, TN territory

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Base + commission, company truck, phone, iPad

Sell undercarriage and ground-engaging parts to contractors and forestry accounts, mostly on-site with customers. Great if you already have heavy equipment sales experience and like being out in the field.

Employer: Benefit Point Insurance, Inc.

Location: Memphis, TN 38117 (hybrid remote)

Type: Short-term / contract, commission only

Pay: About $500 – $3,000 per week (commission-based)

Short-term employee benefits enrollment work for already licensed TN Life & Health agents, with weekly commission pay and flexible schedule. Some enrollers may move into full-time roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings nearby. Share this with a friend who’s hunting too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.