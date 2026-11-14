Memphis has a steady flow of security and protection roles right now, from hospitals and data centers to big box retail and live events. If you like keeping people and property safe, there’s a good mix of schedules and settings here.

Employer: BEST Crowd Management

BEST Crowd Management Location: Memphis, TN (FedExForum)

(FedExForum) Pay: $21/hour

Type: Part-time, event-based

Step into a lead role at Memphis’ big games and concerts, supervising event security teams and keeping crowds safe. Great fit if you have 2+ years of security/military/law enforcement leadership and want flexible, event-driven hours.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN (University Hospital)

(University Hospital) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, evenings

Patrol hospital buildings and grounds to protect staff, patients, and visitors in a mission-driven healthcare setting. You’ll write incident reports, assist visitors, and need a TN Class D driver’s license and unarmed security guard license.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Memphis, TN (educational site)

(educational site) Pay: $22/hour

Type: Full-time, weekdays (7:30 AM – 4:00 PM)

Provide armed security at an educational campus with steady Monday–Friday daytime hours. You’ll patrol buildings and parking areas, respond to incidents, and need 2+ years security experience plus an armed guard license.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Memphis, TN (manufacturing/industrial site)

(manufacturing/industrial site) Pay: $18.48/hour

Type: Full-time, overnights (11:00 PM – 7:00 AM)

Drive and patrol a large industrial facility, checking access points and responding to alarms overnight. This role is unarmed but requires 2+ years security experience and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: GardaWorld

Location: Memphis, TN (Bartlett)

Pay: $16.75/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Thurs–Fri 7 AM–3 PM; Sat–Sun 6 AM–6 PM)

Watch multiple camera feeds, write detailed reports, and respond to issues at a surveillance-focused post. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay, plus a TN security license and driver’s license are required.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #6807

Location: 6727 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN 38134

Pay: $18 – $31/hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

(plus possible premiums and incentives) Type: Full-time, mid-shift & closing

Protect store associates, shoppers, and merchandise while investigating issues and solving security problems. This role offers strong benefits, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs up to a bachelor’s degree.

Employer: SpaceXSI

Location: Memphis, TN & Southaven, MS (data center campus)

(data center campus) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 24/7 mission-critical site

Lead fire protection for a large super-intelligence data center, supervising techs and contractors over alarms, sprinklers, clean-agent systems, and code compliance. Ideal if you have 5+ years fire protection experience, NICET certification, and want a hands-on leadership role in a high-tech environment.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.