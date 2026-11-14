undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Memphis
🚔 Memphis public safety jobs with multiple full-time openings
13 days ago
Memphis has a steady flow of security and protection roles right now, from hospitals and data centers to big box retail and live events. If you like keeping people and property safe, there’s a good mix of schedules and settings here.
Event Security Supervisor – FedExForum
- Employer: BEST Crowd Management
- Location: Memphis, TN (FedExForum)
- Pay: $21/hour
- Type: Part-time, event-based
Step into a lead role at Memphis’ big games and concerts, supervising event security teams and keeping crowds safe. Great fit if you have 2+ years of security/military/law enforcement leadership and want flexible, event-driven hours.
Security Officer | University Hospital | Evening Shift
- Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
- Location: Memphis, TN (University Hospital)
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, evenings
Patrol hospital buildings and grounds to protect staff, patients, and visitors in a mission-driven healthcare setting. You’ll write incident reports, assist visitors, and need a TN Class D driver’s license and unarmed security guard license.
Armed Security Officer Response – Full Time
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Memphis, TN (educational site)
- Pay: $22/hour
- Type: Full-time, weekdays (7:30 AM – 4:00 PM)
Provide armed security at an educational campus with steady Monday–Friday daytime hours. You’ll patrol buildings and parking areas, respond to incidents, and need 2+ years security experience plus an armed guard license.
Security Officer Full Time Patrol Driver
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Memphis, TN (manufacturing/industrial site)
- Pay: $18.48/hour
- Type: Full-time, overnights (11:00 PM – 7:00 AM)
Drive and patrol a large industrial facility, checking access points and responding to alarms overnight. This role is unarmed but requires 2+ years security experience and a valid driver’s license.
Surveillance – Security Guard
- Employer: GardaWorld
- Location: Memphis, TN (Bartlett)
- Pay: $16.75/hour
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Thurs–Fri 7 AM–3 PM; Sat–Sun 6 AM–6 PM)
Watch multiple camera feeds, write detailed reports, and respond to issues at a surveillance-focused post. Comes with benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and DailyPay, plus a TN security license and driver’s license are required.
Asset Protection Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #6807
- Location: 6727 Raleigh Lagrange Rd, Memphis, TN 38134
- Pay: $18 – $31/hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)
- Type: Full-time, mid-shift & closing
Protect store associates, shoppers, and merchandise while investigating issues and solving security problems. This role offers strong benefits, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs up to a bachelor’s degree.
Supervisor, Fire Protection – Memphis Data Center Campus
- Employer: SpaceXSI
- Location: Memphis, TN & Southaven, MS (data center campus)
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, 24/7 mission-critical site
Lead fire protection for a large super-intelligence data center, supervising techs and contractors over alarms, sprinklers, clean-agent systems, and code compliance. Ideal if you have 5+ years fire protection experience, NICET certification, and want a hands-on leadership role in a high-tech environment.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the requirements, and get that application in while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.