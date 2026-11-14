Memphis is busy right now with production and warehouse hiring, especially on 2nd and 3rd shift. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, hourly, 2nd shift (2:00 PM–10:00 PM; overtime/weekends as needed)

Full-time, hourly, 2nd shift (2:00 PM–10:00 PM; overtime/weekends as needed) Pay: $26.76/hour + overtime potential, bi-weekly pay

Operate and maintain cube gum cutting equipment in a high-speed candy plant. Comes with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and advancement paths.

Employer: Altium Packaging

Location: 4440 S. Mendenhall Rd., Memphis, TN 38141

4440 S. Mendenhall Rd., Memphis, TN 38141 Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (8-hr nights; overtime as needed)

Full-time, 3rd shift (8-hr nights; overtime as needed) Pay: Not listed

Run and troubleshoot palletizer and shrink-wrap equipment, clear jams, and keep bottles moving. Good fit if you’ve got a HS diploma/GED and want benefits, tuition help, and room to grow.

Employer: Hyve Solutions

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Lead testing for complex server and data center hardware—set up, calibrate, troubleshoot, and guide other testers. A strong pick if you have 4–6 years manufacturing/test experience and want tech-industry benefits like profit sharing, ESPP, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k).

Employer: Bioventus

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Support and improve medical device manufacturing, lead validations, and work with outside manufacturers. Ideal for someone with a Bachelor’s in Engineering and 2+ years experience in regulated (FDA/ISO) environments.

Employer: Aero Global Logistics

Location: Memphis, TN 38116

Memphis, TN 38116 Type: Full-time, 1st shift (8:00 AM–4:30 PM; PAT test required)

Full-time, 1st shift (8:00 AM–4:30 PM; PAT test required) Pay: From $15.50/hour

Coordinate receiving, loading/unloading, inventory, and safety in a busy warehouse. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, PTO, and growth opportunities if you’ve got prior warehouse lead/coordination experience.

Employer: XPO

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, afternoon shift (Mon–Fri, 11:00 AM; variable end time)

Full-time, afternoon shift (Mon–Fri, 11:00 AM; variable end time) Pay: Up to $28.10/hour for experienced operators

Load/unload trailers and move freight on a busy dock using forklifts and pallet jacks. Includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, 9 paid holidays, and education assistance.

Employer: Temp Experts (for a local manufacturer)

(for a local manufacturer) Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, temp-to-hire, day shift (Mon–Fri, some OT/weekends)

Full-time, temp-to-hire, day shift (Mon–Fri, some OT/weekends) Pay: Not listed

Troubleshoot and repair conveyors, hydraulics, pneumatics, and electrical systems. Best for folks with 2–5 years industrial maintenance and strong mechanical skills looking for a path to permanent hire.

Employer: The Hershey Company

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, hourly, 2nd shift (2:00 PM–10:00 PM; OT/weekends as needed)

Full-time, hourly, 2nd shift (2:00 PM–10:00 PM; OT/weekends as needed) Pay: $26.76/hour

Run multiple types of gum packaging machines, handle changeovers, and keep waste under 1%. Includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase, and advancement.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM

Full-time, Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM Pay: $17.70/hour

Move and stack packages in a fast-paced hub—no experience or diploma required. Good fit if you can lift 50 lbs, stand/walk your whole shift, and want steady hours with a major employer.

Employer: The Hershey Company

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, hourly, 3rd shift (10:00 PM–2:00 AM; OT/weekends/holidays as needed)

Full-time, hourly, 3rd shift (10:00 PM–2:00 AM; OT/weekends/holidays as needed) Pay: $22.40/hour

Handle materials and operate electric pallet jacks in the gum department. Great if you have HS diploma/GED, 3–6 months experience, and an electric pallet jack license, plus you want Day 1 benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: The Hershey Company

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, hourly, 2nd shift (2:00 PM–10:00 PM; OT/weekends as needed)

Full-time, hourly, 2nd shift (2:00 PM–10:00 PM; OT/weekends as needed) Pay: $26.76/hour

Operate and maintain all parts of the gum cubes cutting process, including cleaning and PM. Designed for folks with 2+ years machine operator experience and forklift certification who want strong benefits and stable hours.

Employer: Reser’s Fine Foods

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (evenings; OT/weekends as needed)

Full-time, 2nd shift (evenings; OT/weekends as needed) Pay: Not listed

Lead QA checks on food safety, pre-op inspections, and non-conforming product programs in a refrigerated foods plant. Good for someone with food science/microbiology background or 2+ years QA, plus HACCP/GMP knowledge.

Employer: Grivet Outdoors

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, Tues–Sat, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

Full-time, Tues–Sat, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM Pay: $15.00/hour

Pick, pack, and ship online orders for an outdoor apparel brand. Light-to-moderate lifting (up to 35 lbs) with training provided, 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, and employee discounts.

Employer: Cardinal Health

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, nights (Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM or until done)

Full-time, nights (Mon–Fri, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM or until done) Pay: $20.60–$21.20/hour (based on experience)

Pick, pack, and ship medical products with full training provided. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, HSA/FSA, 401(k), parental leave, and more; comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and working at heights is needed.

Employer: The Hershey Company

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, hourly, 2nd-shift schedule listed (2:00 PM–10:00 PM; OT/weekends/holidays as needed)

Full-time, hourly, 2nd-shift schedule listed (2:00 PM–10:00 PM; OT/weekends/holidays as needed) Pay: $26.76/hour

Another gum process operator opening focused on cube cutting—operate, clean, and maintain equipment while keeping waste under 1%. Requires HS diploma/GED, 2+ years machine operator experience, and forklift certification, with full Hershey benefits.

Employer: The Hershey Company

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, hourly, 3rd shift (10:00 PM–6:00 AM; OT/weekends as needed)

Full-time, hourly, 3rd shift (10:00 PM–6:00 AM; OT/weekends as needed) Pay: $26.76/hour

Run Breath Savers wrapping and packaging lines, handle changeovers, and keep quality and waste in check. Great for someone with 2+ years related experience who wants Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, and a stable night shift.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.