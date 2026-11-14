Memphis is busy right now with legal and compliance hiring, especially around FedEx and logistics. If you’ve got law, paralegal, or customs experience, there are some solid hybrid options on the table.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Memphis, TN (hybrid, within 50-mile radius)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $8,452.14 – $19,002.52 per month (multi-level range)

Provide legal counsel to FedEx and its subsidiaries, handle litigation, and keep operations in line with federal, state, local, and international laws. Requires a JD from an ABA-accredited law school, 4+ years’ experience, and strong research and writing skills; litigation and personal injury/insurance defense experience are a plus.

Note: This role also appears on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so only one listing is shown here.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Memphis, TN (hybrid; also hiring in Pittsburgh, Plano, Irvine)

Type: Full-time

Pay (Memphis): Associate Paralegal: $23.34 – $35.01/hr Paralegal: $30.86 – $46.30/hr Sr Paralegal: $35.49 – $53.24/hr



Support FedEx’s legal team by researching cases, drafting documents, organizing files, and assisting in trials. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s degree plus a paralegal certificate or 2+ years’ paralegal/relevant experience, and want exposure to employment law, discrimination charges, and wage & hour matters.

Employer: FedEx Logistics

Location: Memphis, TN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM; mandatory overtime possible

Pay: $21.14 – $29.59/hr

Review customs entries and documentation to keep shipments compliant with CBP and other government rules, and work closely with internal teams and customers. You’ll need a HS diploma/GED and 3+ years of business or customer service experience, plus strong attention to detail and comfort working in a fast-paced environment.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.