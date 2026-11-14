Memphis healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level patient care to high-end physician and travel roles. If you’re in medicine or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Solomon Page

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Estimated $2,204 gross per week

Long-term acute care travel RN role with ICU/stepdown focus. Great if you have trach/vent and wound care experience and want strong weekly pay plus full travel benefits.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 11:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m.

Pay: From $35.17+ per hour (plus potential shift differentials & bonus)

Lead the histology lab, supervise techs, and keep QC/QA on point. Good fit for experienced HT(ASCP) pros ready for leadership with strong benefits from day one.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: Approx. $1,839 per week

Day-shift PT travel assignment with full benefits and housing support. Nice option if you want steady hours and a solid therapy-focused travel agency behind you.

Employer: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (via CHEManager International)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time, Sat–Mon 2:30 p.m.–11 p.m.

Pay: $29.00–$50.50 per hour

Weekend evening core lab role at a world-class pediatric research hospital. Great for MLS/MT grads wanting big-name experience with a 24-hour/week schedule.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, days

Advanced medical assistant role in a clinic setting, including rooming patients, vitals, injections, and mentoring MA I staff. Good step up if you have 3–5 years’ MA experience and want more responsibility.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN (South campus)

Type: Full-time, nights

Cardiac med/surg RN role with strong focus on evidence-based care and patient education. Ideal for newer RNs (0–1 year required) looking to grow in a busy cardiac unit.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN (South campus)

Type: Full-time, nights

General med/surg RN position on a multidisciplinary team. Good foundation role if you want broad inpatient experience and a strong hospital system on your resume.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, days

Clinic-based oncology RN role coordinating care, education, and follow-up for surgical oncology patients. Great fit if you want oncology experience without night shifts.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Certified tech role handling fills, inventory, and records under pharmacist supervision. Solid entry into hospital pharmacy if you’re licensed in Tennessee.

Employer: Proud Moments ABA

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time (potential for FT)

Bonus: $1,000 signing bonus for active RBTs with open availability

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in a center setting. Good for active RBTs who want structured hours, paid training, and clear growth paths.

Employer: Acadia Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Hands-on CNA role in a behavioral health setting—vitals, ADLs, safety checks, and de-escalation support. Best for CNAs who like psych/behavioral health and fast-paced units.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

SNF-based SLP role with a rehab-focused team, working on communication and swallowing for long-term and rehab residents. Strong benefits and a mission-driven culture.

Employer: Veterans Health Administration

Location: Memphis, TN (VAMC)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Academic cardiology role with inpatient/outpatient care, teaching, and research at a Level 1 VA facility. Includes federal benefits, pension, 50–55 days paid time off, and potential EDRP student loan repayment up to $200,000.

Employer: Regional One Health

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, nights

High-intensity trauma OR role assisting surgeons, maintaining sterile fields, and handling counts. Great for certified surg techs who want Level I trauma experience and 12-hour nights.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare – Methodist University Hospital

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Mammo technologist role doing diagnostic imaging and patient education. Good fit if you’re an ARRT-registered radiologic technologist with 1–3 years’ mammo experience.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Locum contract, Mon–Fri, 8- or 10-hour days

Peds anesthesia at a Level 1 trauma center, no required call, CRNA support. CompHealth covers housing, travel, and malpractice, and negotiates competitive pay.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days

Pay: Estimated $2,955.40 per week

IR travel role with strong weekly pay plus housing and per diem. Great for IR techs with 2+ years’ experience who want a well-supported travel contract.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days

Pay: Estimated $2,983 per week

Cardiac IR travel assignment at a Level I trauma center with on-call and some weekends. Best for experienced travelers (no first-timers) who already have at least one travel contract under their belt.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days

Pay: Estimated $2,405 per week

Day-shift IR tech contract with day-one insurance and strong recruiter support. Good if you prefer 36-hour weeks and a more flexible schedule.

Employer: Assured Nursing Inc

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Estimated $1,922 per week

Night-shift lab role (CLS/MLT) with weekly pay and full travel benefits. Nice option if you like nights and want to boost income with a short-term contract.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several openings and flexible start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.