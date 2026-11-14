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🏥 Memphis TN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Memphis healthcare is buzzing right now—lots of options from entry-level patient care to high-end physician and travel roles. If you’re in medicine or allied health, this is a good moment to make a move.
Registered Nurse / RN – LTAC (Travel, Nights)
Employer: Solomon Page
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
Pay: Estimated $2,204 gross per week
Long-term acute care travel RN role with ICU/stepdown focus. Great if you have trach/vent and wound care experience and want strong weekly pay plus full travel benefits.
Line Supervisor – Histology
Employer: Quest Diagnostics
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 11:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m.
Pay: From $35.17+ per hour (plus potential shift differentials & bonus)
Lead the histology lab, supervise techs, and keep QC/QA on point. Good fit for experienced HT(ASCP) pros ready for leadership with strong benefits from day one.
Travel Physical Therapist – Days
Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
Pay: Approx. $1,839 per week
Day-shift PT travel assignment with full benefits and housing support. Nice option if you want steady hours and a solid therapy-focused travel agency behind you.
Medical Lab Scientist – Core Lab (Weekend Evenings, Part-Time)
Employer: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (via CHEManager International)
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Part-time, Sat–Mon 2:30 p.m.–11 p.m.
Pay: $29.00–$50.50 per hour
Weekend evening core lab role at a world-class pediatric research hospital. Great for MLS/MT grads wanting big-name experience with a 24-hour/week schedule.
CMA II | FT | Days | Memphis
Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time, days
Advanced medical assistant role in a clinic setting, including rooming patients, vitals, injections, and mentoring MA I staff. Good step up if you have 3–5 years’ MA experience and want more responsibility.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Cardiac Med/Surg | South | FT Nights
Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Location: Memphis, TN (South campus)
Type: Full-time, nights
Cardiac med/surg RN role with strong focus on evidence-based care and patient education. Ideal for newer RNs (0–1 year required) looking to grow in a busy cardiac unit.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Med/Surg | South | FT Nights
Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Location: Memphis, TN (South campus)
Type: Full-time, nights
General med/surg RN position on a multidisciplinary team. Good foundation role if you want broad inpatient experience and a strong hospital system on your resume.
RN – Surgical Oncology Clinic – FT Days
Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time, days
Clinic-based oncology RN role coordinating care, education, and follow-up for surgical oncology patients. Great fit if you want oncology experience without night shifts.
Pharmacy Tech Certified
Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Certified tech role handling fills, inventory, and records under pharmacist supervision. Solid entry into hospital pharmacy if you’re licensed in Tennessee.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Center-Based
Employer: Proud Moments ABA
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Part-time (potential for FT)
Bonus: $1,000 signing bonus for active RBTs with open availability
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in a center setting. Good for active RBTs who want structured hours, paid training, and clear growth paths.
Certified Nursing Assistant
Employer: Acadia Healthcare
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Hands-on CNA role in a behavioral health setting—vitals, ADLs, safety checks, and de-escalation support. Best for CNAs who like psych/behavioral health and fast-paced units.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)
Employer: Signature HealthCARE
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
SNF-based SLP role with a rehab-focused team, working on communication and swallowing for long-term and rehab residents. Strong benefits and a mission-driven culture.
Physician – Cardiology (VA)
Employer: Veterans Health Administration
Location: Memphis, TN (VAMC)
Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Academic cardiology role with inpatient/outpatient care, teaching, and research at a Level 1 VA facility. Includes federal benefits, pension, 50–55 days paid time off, and potential EDRP student loan repayment up to $200,000.
Certified Surgical Technologist – Trauma OR, Nights 7p–7a
Employer: Regional One Health
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time, nights
High-intensity trauma OR role assisting surgeons, maintaining sterile fields, and handling counts. Great for certified surg techs who want Level I trauma experience and 12-hour nights.
Mammography Tech | Full Time | University
Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare – Methodist University Hospital
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Mammo technologist role doing diagnostic imaging and patient education. Good fit if you’re an ARRT-registered radiologic technologist with 1–3 years’ mammo experience.
Locum Physician – Pediatric Anesthesiology
Employer: CompHealth
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Locum contract, Mon–Fri, 8- or 10-hour days
Peds anesthesia at a Level 1 trauma center, no required call, CRNA support. CompHealth covers housing, travel, and malpractice, and negotiates competitive pay.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,955/week
Employer: AHS Staffing
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days
Pay: Estimated $2,955.40 per week
IR travel role with strong weekly pay plus housing and per diem. Great for IR techs with 2+ years’ experience who want a well-supported travel contract.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,983/week
Employer: American Traveler
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 5x8 days
Pay: Estimated $2,983 per week
Cardiac IR travel assignment at a Level I trauma center with on-call and some weekends. Best for experienced travelers (no first-timers) who already have at least one travel contract under their belt.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,405/week
Employer: Uniti Med
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days
Pay: Estimated $2,405 per week
Day-shift IR tech contract with day-one insurance and strong recruiter support. Good if you prefer 36-hour weeks and a more flexible schedule.
Travel Medical Lab Technician – Nights
Employer: Assured Nursing Inc
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
Pay: Estimated $1,922 per week
Night-shift lab role (CLS/MLT) with weekly pay and full travel benefits. Nice option if you like nights and want to boost income with a short-term contract.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have several openings and flexible start dates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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