Memphis food and hospitality is busy right now – from college kitchens to classic hotels, a lot of places are hiring. Here are some solid options if you like fast‑paced work and taking care of guests.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company

Bon Appétit Management Company Location: Rhodes College, Memphis, TN

Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time

If you’ve got grill experience, this campus role offers steady evening shifts, paid training, uniforms, and growth paths with a large foodservice company.

Employer: Teksky LLC

Teksky LLC Location: Memphis, TN

Salary: Not listed (full-service restaurant management)

Not listed (full-service restaurant management) Type: Full-time

Lead a full‑service restaurant team, handle hiring, scheduling, and P&L, and enjoy medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, and free/discounted meals.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Location: Memphis, TN

Pay: Starting from $55,000/year + monthly incentives

Type: Full-time

Hands-on leadership role in a fast-growing brand: you’ll run shifts, manage crew, handle hiring and scheduling, and get weekly pay, bonus potential, PTO, 8 paid holidays, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Memphis, TN

Salary: Not listed (management with bonus potential)

Not listed (management with bonus potential) Type: Full-time

Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and go through a paid 12+ week leadership program with bonuses, free meals, 401(k) match, and strong health benefits.

Employer: Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

Location: Memphis, TN

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus eligibility)

Not listed (includes bonus eligibility) Type: Full-time

Oversee daily operations in a Mediterranean concept, focusing on guest experience and team leadership, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

Location: Memphis, TN

Salary: Not listed (includes performance bonus)

Not listed (includes performance bonus) Type: Full-time

Another Taziki’s posting for a hands-on manager role, highlighting free food/snacks, health benefits, PTO, and training & development for growth-minded leaders.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Location: Memphis, TN

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (4 hours/day)

School cafeteria role helping prep, serve, and clean up student meals. Good fit if you want short shifts, school schedules, and steady work with kids.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Location: Memphis, TN

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (6 hours/day)

Similar duties to the 4‑hour role but with longer shifts – food prep, serving lines, sanitation, and some cashier work in a school setting.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)

Location: St. Francis Hospital, Memphis, TN

Pay: $16.50–$18.00/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Hospital kitchen cook job preparing meals to set recipes, with benefits for both full and part-time staff and a mission-focused healthcare environment.

Employer: Bon Appétit

Location: Rhodes College, Memphis, TN

Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Lead scratch cooking at a college café, help oversee other food service staff, and get great benefits, paid training, and company-provided uniform and shoes.

Employer: Spoken For

Location: Memphis, TN

Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Not specified (in-person)

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and helping with prep and bussing; offers a flexible schedule and is a good entry point into kitchen work.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare

Location: Methodist University Hospital, Memphis, TN

Pay: $15.50–$16.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Back-of-house support role: cleaning, stocking, moving supplies, and helping set up events, with benefits and steady hospital hours (shifts end by 9 pm).

Employer: Peabody Hotels & Resorts

Location: Memphis, TN

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (management)

Iconic hotel bar leadership role supervising bartenders and servers, handling guest service, cash, and bar operations in a high-profile downtown setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.