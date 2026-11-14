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Memphis
🍽️ Memphis Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles From $15–$55K+
13 days ago
Memphis food and hospitality is busy right now – from college kitchens to classic hotels, a lot of places are hiring. Here are some solid options if you like fast‑paced work and taking care of guests.
GRILL COOK (Full and Part Time)
- Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company
- Location: Rhodes College, Memphis, TN
- Pay: $17.00/hour
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
If you’ve got grill experience, this campus role offers steady evening shifts, paid training, uniforms, and growth paths with a large foodservice company.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Teksky LLC
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Salary: Not listed (full-service restaurant management)
- Type: Full-time
Lead a full‑service restaurant team, handle hiring, scheduling, and P&L, and enjoy medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonuses, and free/discounted meals.
Assistant Restaurant Leader (Assistant General Manager)
- Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Pay: Starting from $55,000/year + monthly incentives
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on leadership role in a fast-growing brand: you’ll run shifts, manage crew, handle hiring and scheduling, and get weekly pay, bonus potential, PTO, 8 paid holidays, 401(k) match, and strong benefits.
Store Manager
- Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Salary: Not listed (management with bonus potential)
- Type: Full-time
Run a single Panda Express location, lead the team, and go through a paid 12+ week leadership program with bonuses, free meals, 401(k) match, and strong health benefits.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Salary: Not listed (includes bonus eligibility)
- Type: Full-time
Oversee daily operations in a Mediterranean concept, focusing on guest experience and team leadership, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Salary: Not listed (includes performance bonus)
- Type: Full-time
Another Taziki’s posting for a hands-on manager role, highlighting free food/snacks, health benefits, PTO, and training & development for growth-minded leaders.
Nutrition Service Support – 4 HR
- Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Part-time (4 hours/day)
School cafeteria role helping prep, serve, and clean up student meals. Good fit if you want short shifts, school schedules, and steady work with kids.
Nutrition Service Support – 6 HR
- Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time (6 hours/day)
Similar duties to the 4‑hour role but with longer shifts – food prep, serving lines, sanitation, and some cashier work in a school setting.
COOK (Full Time and Part Time)
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare (Compass Healthcare)
- Location: St. Francis Hospital, Memphis, TN
- Pay: $16.50–$18.00/hour
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
Hospital kitchen cook job preparing meals to set recipes, with benefits for both full and part-time staff and a mission-focused healthcare environment.
SENIOR COOK (Full Time)
- Employer: Bon Appétit
- Location: Rhodes College, Memphis, TN
- Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Lead scratch cooking at a college café, help oversee other food service staff, and get great benefits, paid training, and company-provided uniform and shoes.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Spoken For
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Type: Not specified (in-person)
Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes and helping with prep and bussing; offers a flexible schedule and is a good entry point into kitchen work.
FOOD SERVICE UTILITY (Full Time)
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare
- Location: Methodist University Hospital, Memphis, TN
- Pay: $15.50–$16.50/hour
- Type: Full-time
Back-of-house support role: cleaning, stocking, moving supplies, and helping set up events, with benefits and steady hospital hours (shifts end by 9 pm).
Assistant Lobby Bar Manager
- Employer: Peabody Hotels & Resorts
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Likely full-time (management)
Iconic hotel bar leadership role supervising bartenders and servers, handling guest service, cash, and bar operations in a high-profile downtown setting.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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