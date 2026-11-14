Memphis is busy right now with high-level leadership roles, especially for people who can run big teams and complex operations. If you’ve got solid management experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: International Paper

International Paper Location: Memphis, TN (remote with ~50% travel to U.S. mills)

(remote with ~50% travel to U.S. mills) Salary: $159,000–$212,000 + eligibility for short- and long-term incentives

+ eligibility for short- and long-term incentives Type: Full-time, salaried

Why it’s interesting: Lead capital planning and execution for the Containerboard business, managing 1–2 project managers and supporting 16 paper mills. Ideal if you have a 4-year engineering/technical degree and 10+ years in pulp and paper manufacturing and want a high-impact role focused on manufacturing excellence and cost reduction.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Own the critical path on major construction projects—building and maintaining CPM schedules, running time-impact analyses, and working closely with supers and PMs. Best fit if you have 4+ years of construction scheduling, are strong with tools like Smartsheet or MS Project, and are comfortable with a 6-day / 12-hour construction cadence.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare (Compass Healthcare company)

(Compass Healthcare company) Location: Memphis, TN

Salary: $115,000–$125,000 + bonus

+ bonus Type: Full-time

Why it’s interesting: Run the housekeeping/environmental services department for a healthcare facility—overseeing budgets, compliance, and a large team. Great for leaders with a 4-year degree and 6+ years of healthcare housekeeping management, plus strong financial and people-management skills. Includes a broad benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid time off, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—Memphis employers are clearly hiring experienced leaders right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.