Memphis is busy hiring in education right now, from public schools to community college. If you like helping students grow, there’s a mix of full‑time classrooms and flexible adjunct roles open.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help special education teachers keep classrooms running smoothly and support students with disabilities. Great fit if you have some college, enjoy hands-on work with kids, and can get CPR/First Aid certified.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a school library while teaching research and reading skills. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree, TN teaching certificate, and endorsement in the right grade/subject.

Employer: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

Memphis-Shelby County Schools Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach core subjects and help students grow academically and socially. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, Tennessee teaching certificate, and proper endorsement; must meet “highly qualified” standards.

Employer: Tennessee Board of Regents – Southwest Tennessee Community College

Location: Memphis, TN (multiple campuses)

Memphis, TN (multiple campuses) Type: Part-time adjunct

Pay: $640 per credit hour

Teach pharmacy technology courses and labs on a term-by-term basis. Ideal for a Certified Pharmacy Technician with an associate degree or higher or a licensed pharmacist who wants flexible teaching hours.

Employer: Tennessee Board of Regents – Southwest Tennessee Community College

Location: Memphis, TN (multiple campuses)

Memphis, TN (multiple campuses) Type: Part-time adjunct

Pay: $640 per credit hour

Teach athletic training, first aid, and safety courses. You’ll need a master’s degree in the field (or 18 grad hours in it) plus college teaching or field experience.

Employer: Tennessee Board of Regents – Southwest Tennessee Community College

Location: Memphis, TN (multiple campuses)

Memphis, TN (multiple campuses) Type: Part-time adjunct

Pay: $640 per credit hour

Teach radiography technology in classroom and clinical settings. Best for someone with a master’s degree in the discipline (or 18 grad hours) and recent teaching or industry experience.

Employer: Tennessee Board of Regents – Southwest Tennessee Community College

Location: Memphis, TN (multiple campuses)

Memphis, TN (multiple campuses) Type: Part-time adjunct

Pay: $640 per credit hour

Teach sport management and sport administration courses. Requires a master’s degree in the field (or 18 grad hours) plus higher-ed teaching or professional experience.

Employer: Catholic Diocese of Memphis – St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the RISE Program providing individualized academic, behavioral, and social-emotional support for 1st–8th graders in a Christ-centered setting. Needs a Bachelor’s in Elementary/Special Education (or related field) and current teaching certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.