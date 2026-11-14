Memphis is quietly turning into a hot spot for big, complex facilities—data centers, hospitals, and full campuses all need skilled hands to keep things running. Here are several solid building and grounds roles hiring now, from tools-on tech work to leadership.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lead role in a supercomputing data center, working on critical MEP systems (HVAC, power, plumbing, controls). You’ll mentor techs, write and run procedures, support 24/7 operations, and help keep a massive AI campus online.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior technician role focused on maintenance, troubleshooting, and repairs for high-demand data center systems. Good fit if you have strong mechanical/electrical skills and like complex, mission-critical equipment.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line facilities supervisor for part of a huge AI campus—leading techs, managing work orders, and overseeing vendors for HVAC, electrical, plumbing, janitorial, landscaping, and more. Mix of hands-on work and people leadership in a 24/7 environment.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Higher-level facilities management role over a portfolio of campus buildings. You’ll run budgets, vendors, preventive maintenance, and on-call programs while leading techs and keeping building systems and grounds at a high standard.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN (University Hospital)

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman-level operations & maintenance role in a major hospital, handling preventive maintenance and repairs on complex building systems (mechanical, electrical/electronic, hydraulics, carpentry, machinery). Day shift with chances to mentor junior specialists.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.