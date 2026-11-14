Memphis is heating up for engineers right now, especially around power, data centers, and industrial automation. If you’re hands-on and like complex systems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run and optimize natural gas power plants that feed what they call the world’s largest AI supercomputer, built right here in Memphis. Ideal if you have power generation experience and want to work at the edge of energy + AI.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (onsite, not remote/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the electrical design and operation of a high‑power AI data center campus, from medium‑voltage down to the GPU racks. This is a senior role (10+ years) where you own the electrical architecture and help build out the engineering team.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Memphis, TN area – onsite in manufacturing facility

Type: Listed as Contract , described as Direct Hire/Permanent

Listed as , described as Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast‑paced industrial setting troubleshooting PLCs, HMIs, drives, motors, VFDs, and control systems. Good fit if you have 3+ years with industrial automation and want solid benefits plus long‑term stability.

Employer: Smith Seckman Reid, Inc. (SSR)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time internship

Salary: Not listed (paid; overtime + housing allowance for non‑local interns)

Support structural design on real projects like healthcare, education, and civic buildings while learning Revit/AutoCAD and codes. Great for current civil/structural students who want hands‑on experience and a possible future path with the firm.

Employer: SIDRAM TECHNOLOGIES

Location: Memphis, TN (onsite, local candidates only)

Type: 12‑month contract

Travel: About 20%

About Salary: Not listed

Lead complex design, validation, and implementation work across mechanical, electrical, and software disciplines. This is a senior W2‑only role where you guide projects and mentor engineers for a full year on site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.