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Memphis
📋 Memphis admin & office jobs with multiple on-site roles
13 days ago
Memphis has some solid office jobs open right now, from entry-level front desk to higher-responsibility admin roles. Most of these are full-time, on-site, and pay well above minimum wage.
Document Support Specialist
- Employer: Aston Carter
- Location: Memphis, TN (onsite)
- Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $19.50/hour
- Application deadline: Nov 18, 2026
This role audits auto dealership paperwork so titles and tags get processed correctly. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, want office experience, and like clear procedures—plus you get training and access to a full benefits package if eligible.
Construction Office Manager
- Employer: Savage Construction
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
This is a hands-on business operations role at a small commercial contractor. You’ll handle bookkeeping, change orders, project paperwork, and general office operations—great if you like variety, numbers, and working closely with company leadership.
Front Office Team Member
- Employer: Apex Dental Partners
- Location: 5180 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour + bonus pay
- Benefits: PTO, paid holidays, health, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid training
You’ll be the first face patients see—answering phones, checking people in and out, handling insurance and payments, and keeping the schedule running smoothly. Good for someone with at least 1 year of front office or customer-facing experience who wants a stable healthcare setting.
Admin Asst – MD
- Employer: FedEx Freight
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27.74/hour
You’ll support Managing Director(s) with calendars, travel, reports, presentations, and projects. This one fits someone with several years of admin experience who’s comfortable with Microsoft Office and handling confidential info.
Office Administrator/Receptionist
- Employer: Bobcat Industrial Air Services
- Location: Memphis, TN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO
Classic front-desk role: answering phones, greeting visitors, handling mail, ordering supplies, and helping with travel and calendars. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and comfortable with Microsoft Office.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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