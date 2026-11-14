Memphis has some solid office jobs open right now, from entry-level front desk to higher-responsibility admin roles. Most of these are full-time, on-site, and pay well above minimum wage.

Employer: Aston Carter

Aston Carter Location: Memphis, TN (onsite)

Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $19.50/hour

Application deadline: Nov 18, 2026

This role audits auto dealership paperwork so titles and tags get processed correctly. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, want office experience, and like clear procedures—plus you get training and access to a full benefits package if eligible.

Employer: Savage Construction

Savage Construction Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a hands-on business operations role at a small commercial contractor. You’ll handle bookkeeping, change orders, project paperwork, and general office operations—great if you like variety, numbers, and working closely with company leadership.

Employer: Apex Dental Partners

Apex Dental Partners Location: 5180 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour + bonus pay

Benefits: PTO, paid holidays, health, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) with up to 4% match, paid training

You’ll be the first face patients see—answering phones, checking people in and out, handling insurance and payments, and keeping the schedule running smoothly. Good for someone with at least 1 year of front office or customer-facing experience who wants a stable healthcare setting.

Employer: FedEx Freight

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.74/hour

You’ll support Managing Director(s) with calendars, travel, reports, presentations, and projects. This one fits someone with several years of admin experience who’s comfortable with Microsoft Office and handling confidential info.

Employer: Bobcat Industrial Air Services

Bobcat Industrial Air Services Location: Memphis, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO

Classic front-desk role: answering phones, greeting visitors, handling mail, ordering supplies, and helping with travel and calendars. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and comfortable with Microsoft Office.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.