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🐱 Sweet Memphis Kitties Ready for Adoption and Love
Looking for a new feline friend in Memphis, TN? These adoptable cats are waiting at Memphis Animal Services for someone to bring them home and love them forever.
Bear
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Memphis Animal Services
- Phone: (901) 636-1416
Bear is a young black kitten who’s ready to start life with a family of his own. At just a baby, he’s at a great age to learn your routine and bond closely with his people.
👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ian
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Memphis Animal Services
- Phone: (901) 636-1416
Ian is another adorable black kitten hoping for a safe, loving home. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, Ian and another baby kitty could make a great duo.
👉 Meet Ian and apply to adopt on adoptapet
VISTA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Memphis Animal Services
- Phone: (901) 636-1416
VISTA is a young female with a pretty brown tabby and black coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and full of potential for a long, happy life with you.
👉 Meet VISTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Memphis area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Memphis Animal Services or calling (901) 636-1416 to ask about these kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.