Looking for a new feline friend in Memphis, TN? These adoptable cats are waiting at Memphis Animal Services for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Memphis Animal Services

Phone: (901) 636-1416

Bear is a young black kitten who’s ready to start life with a family of his own. At just a baby, he’s at a great age to learn your routine and bond closely with his people.

👉 Meet Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Memphis Animal Services

Phone: (901) 636-1416

Ian is another adorable black kitten hoping for a safe, loving home. If you’re thinking about adopting a pair of kittens, Ian and another baby kitty could make a great duo.

👉 Meet Ian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Memphis Animal Services

Phone: (901) 636-1416

VISTA is a young female with a pretty brown tabby and black coat. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and full of potential for a long, happy life with you.

👉 Meet VISTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Memphis area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Memphis Animal Services or calling (901) 636-1416 to ask about these kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.