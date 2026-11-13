Memphis is buzzing with science jobs right now, from cancer research to construction materials testing. If you like lab work, data, or field science, there’s a mix of options here.

Employer: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (via CHEManager International)

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (via CHEManager International) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Weekday days

Salary: $60,320 – $105,040/year

Lead drug screening studies for pediatric leukemia and medulloblastoma using in vitro and in vivo models. Great fit if you have strong molecular/cell biology skills and want high-impact, translational cancer research with potential for strong publication records.

Employer: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – Li Lab (via CHEManager International)

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – Li Lab (via CHEManager International) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Postdoc, Weekday days

Salary: From $72,500/year (plus benefits and relocation)

Join the Li Lab to study dysregulated transcription and chromatin architecture in cancer using advanced mouse tumor models and functional genomics. Ideal if you have a PhD or MD/PhD, strong molecular biology skills, and want mentorship, grant-writing experience, and a clear path to independence.

Employer: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – Abraham Lab (via CHEManager International)

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital – Abraham Lab (via CHEManager International) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Weekday days

Salary: $104,000 – $186,160/year

Lead computational projects on gene regulation and genome organization in pediatric cancers, working with large -omics datasets (RNA-seq, CUT&RUN, HiChIP, single-cell). Best for experienced computational biologists with strong coding, pipeline-building skills, and a track record of publications.

Employer: UES (Universal Engineering Sciences)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role testing soils and construction materials for roads, buildings, and infrastructure. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma or technical coursework, like physical work, and want to grow into senior lab or field testing roles.

Employer: Kelly Science, Engineering, Technology & Telecom (staffing for client)

(staffing for client) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Contract (7 months, may extend/convert)

Schedule: Sun–Thu, 2pm–11pm

Pay: $21.13/hour

Support QC Microbiology with environmental monitoring, product-release, and raw material testing in a GMP setting. Great for someone with basic microbiology knowledge who wants industry experience and is comfortable with evening shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on training and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.