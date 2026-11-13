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Memphis
🏗️ Memphis Architecture & Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
Memphis is quietly turning into a serious hub for data centers, power projects, and big infrastructure builds. If you’re an engineer who likes complex systems and real impact, this week’s roles are worth a look.
Sr. Electrical Construction Project Engineer – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and manage the full electrical backbone for AI-scale data centers, from high-voltage substations down to low-voltage racks and BESS. Great fit if you have 5+ years in electrical construction and want true ownership from design through commissioning.
Facilities Engineer, Electrical – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN & Southaven, MS support
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own day-to-day reliability of critical facilities and electrical systems across the Memphis/Southaven sites. Mix of design, construction, and hands-on maintenance for HVAC, high power, cranes, security, and fire protection.
Sr. Electrical Commissioning Technician – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN (travel to sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role commissioning and troubleshooting data center electrical systems (switchgear, UPS, generators, PDUs). Ideal if you’ve got 3+ years in commissioning and like being in the field during energization.
Commissioning Technician, Electrical – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN (travel to sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar scope to the senior role but positioned for experienced technicians ready to own testing, documentation, and safety in mission-critical environments. OSHA 10/30 and strong commissioning tool skills are key.
Sr. Critical Facilities Engineer – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead operations for MEP systems in supercomputing data centers—power, cooling, plumbing, and controls. Good match if you’ve got deep data center or industrial facilities experience and like mentoring techs.
Controls Engineer, Power Generation – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN (some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own PLC/HMI and SCADA for on-site power plants, tying turbines, balance-of-plant, and protection into one control-room view. Great for controls engineers with 3+ years on industrial or generation systems.
Commissioning Engineer, Electrical – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN (extensive travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead commissioning for MV/LV systems in hyperscale data centers—generators, UPS, relays, busway, and more. Best for degreed electrical engineers with 5+ years commissioning experience who don’t mind heavy travel.
Civil Engineer – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High-impact civil role owning site development for data center campuses and power plants—grading, stormwater, utilities, and floodplain work. Ideal if you have strong H&H and land development experience on big industrial sites.
Controls Engineer, Supercomputer Infrastructure – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN / Southaven, MS
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and commission controls for cooling plants, liquid cooling loops, and electrical distribution. Great for early- to mid-career controls engineers who enjoy PLC/HMI work and building automation for critical infrastructure.
Fluids Engineer, Power Generation – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and manage fuel gas, ammonia, water, air, and HVAC systems for power plants. Good fit if you like thermodynamics, piping design, and being in the field during fabrication and commissioning.
Electrical Engineer, Power Generation – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis region, TN (up to 50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own electrical systems for gas turbine generation—generators, 34.5 kV collect/export, protection, and blackstart. A strong match for power engineers who want to work at the intersection of generation and hyperscale compute.
Structural Engineer, Data Center – Memphis
- Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence
- Location: Memphis, TN (on-site or hybrid, 30–50% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior structural role (PE required) leading design for hyperscale data centers—seismic, vibration, heavy loads, and fast-track builds. Great if you have 10+ years in structural design and want to specialize in mission-critical work.
Roadway Engineer II – Memphis
- Employer: Parsons Corporation
- Location: Memphis, TN (Tennessee team)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,800 – $130,900/year
Work on major transportation projects, leading roadway design packages and mentoring junior staff. Perfect for civil engineers with 5+ years, EIT, and strong CAD/3D modeling skills who want DOT and critical infrastructure work.
Senior Power Systems Engineer – Memphis Region (Hybrid)
- Employer: Eaton – Electrical Engineering Services & Systems
- Location: Memphis, TN (hybrid, ~25% regional travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year
Provide power system studies, power quality analysis, and field support for installations and maintenance. Great for engineers with at least 3 years in power systems who enjoy a mix of analysis, customer-facing work, and mentoring.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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