Memphis is quietly turning into a serious hub for data centers, power projects, and big infrastructure builds. If you’re an engineer who likes complex systems and real impact, this week’s roles are worth a look.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and manage the full electrical backbone for AI-scale data centers, from high-voltage substations down to low-voltage racks and BESS. Great fit if you have 5+ years in electrical construction and want true ownership from design through commissioning.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN & Southaven, MS support

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own day-to-day reliability of critical facilities and electrical systems across the Memphis/Southaven sites. Mix of design, construction, and hands-on maintenance for HVAC, high power, cranes, security, and fire protection.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (travel to sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role commissioning and troubleshooting data center electrical systems (switchgear, UPS, generators, PDUs). Ideal if you’ve got 3+ years in commissioning and like being in the field during energization.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (travel to sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar scope to the senior role but positioned for experienced technicians ready to own testing, documentation, and safety in mission-critical environments. OSHA 10/30 and strong commissioning tool skills are key.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead operations for MEP systems in supercomputing data centers—power, cooling, plumbing, and controls. Good match if you’ve got deep data center or industrial facilities experience and like mentoring techs.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (some travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own PLC/HMI and SCADA for on-site power plants, tying turbines, balance-of-plant, and protection into one control-room view. Great for controls engineers with 3+ years on industrial or generation systems.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (extensive travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead commissioning for MV/LV systems in hyperscale data centers—generators, UPS, relays, busway, and more. Best for degreed electrical engineers with 5+ years commissioning experience who don’t mind heavy travel.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact civil role owning site development for data center campuses and power plants—grading, stormwater, utilities, and floodplain work. Ideal if you have strong H&H and land development experience on big industrial sites.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN / Southaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and commission controls for cooling plants, liquid cooling loops, and electrical distribution. Great for early- to mid-career controls engineers who enjoy PLC/HMI work and building automation for critical infrastructure.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and manage fuel gas, ammonia, water, air, and HVAC systems for power plants. Good fit if you like thermodynamics, piping design, and being in the field during fabrication and commissioning.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis region, TN (up to 50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own electrical systems for gas turbine generation—generators, 34.5 kV collect/export, protection, and blackstart. A strong match for power engineers who want to work at the intersection of generation and hyperscale compute.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (on-site or hybrid, 30–50% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior structural role (PE required) leading design for hyperscale data centers—seismic, vibration, heavy loads, and fast-track builds. Great if you have 10+ years in structural design and want to specialize in mission-critical work.

Employer: Parsons Corporation

Location: Memphis, TN (Tennessee team)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,800 – $130,900/year

Work on major transportation projects, leading roadway design packages and mentoring junior staff. Perfect for civil engineers with 5+ years, EIT, and strong CAD/3D modeling skills who want DOT and critical infrastructure work.

Employer: Eaton – Electrical Engineering Services & Systems

Location: Memphis, TN (hybrid, ~25% regional travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,000 – $126,000/year

Provide power system studies, power quality analysis, and field support for installations and maintenance. Great for engineers with at least 3 years in power systems who enjoy a mix of analysis, customer-facing work, and mentoring.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.