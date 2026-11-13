Memphis is buzzing with new infrastructure projects, and a lot of it is tied to power, data centers, and smart tech. If you like hands-on work that keeps the lights on and systems running, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (power generation facility)

(power generation facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll operate and maintain gas turbine generator packages, respond to trips and alarms, and keep power generation online. Great fit if you have 3+ years working on gas turbines or industrial mechanical/electrical systems and like fast-paced plant work.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (Southaven power generation facility support)

(Southaven power generation facility support) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the automation, controls, and electrical systems that power AI supercomputers. This is a hands-on leadership role for someone with 8+ years in power/controls and 3+ years managing engineers, owning everything from DCS/SCADA to switchgear and plant utilities.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (supercomputing data centers)

(supercomputing data centers) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate and maintain critical electrical and MEP systems in high-end data centers. Ideal if you’ve got 6+ years facilities/operations experience or an engineering degree and want to own reliability for power, cooling, and environmental systems.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep substations and campus power equipment in service, doing medium- and high-voltage switching up to 161 kV. Great for licensed electricians with 3+ years experience who are comfortable with field work, outages, and detailed switching orders.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

SpaceX Super Intelligence Location: Memphis, TN (power generation facility)

(power generation facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role working on generators, transformers, switchgear, MCCs, VFDs, and UPS units up to 13.5 kV and 34.8 kV. Best for techs with 3+ years industrial/power experience who like troubleshooting and keeping plant electrical systems online.

Employer: Coinstar

Location: Memphis, TN (local travel in company vehicle)

(local travel in company vehicle) Type: Full-time

Salary: $22–$25/hour + bonus potential

Service and repair Coinstar kiosks around town—mix of preventive maintenance, electromechanical troubleshooting, and customer interaction. Good match if you have a HS diploma or associate degree, basic PC/electronics skills, and like working independently on the road.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible if you bring strong core skills and a good safety mindset.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.