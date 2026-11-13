Memphis is busy right now with roles that support mental health, families, and safer neighborhoods. If you like helping people one-on-one, these are worth a look.

Employer: ComPsych

ComPsych Location: Memphis, TN (onsite at a customer’s workplace)

(onsite at a customer’s workplace) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, in-office, 40 hrs/week)

Salary: $55,000 – $85,000/year

Provide short-term counseling, crisis support, and trainings for employees right at their workplace. This is a good fit if you’re an experienced LCSW or LPC who wants steady hours, strong benefits, and a role focused on mental health and work-life support.

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Listed as Full-time , but this posting is for a single evening/overnight job

Listed as , but this posting is for a Salary: Not listed

Watch a fun, high-energy 3-year-old for one evening into late night, including dinner and bedtime. Great if you enjoy toddlers, want a one-time gig, and like clear hours with meals already planned.

Employer: Youth Villages

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, community-based, non-traditional schedule

Salary: Not listed

Work directly with high-risk youth and young adults to reduce gun violence and build safer neighborhoods. You’ll carry a small caseload, meet people where they are, help them set life goals, and provide on-call support—with solid benefits, paid time off, and growth opportunities.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.