Memphis HR is busy right now—great mix of hands-on roles and strategic leadership openings. If you like people, data, and building strong teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Memphis, TN (Hybrid) – must live within 50 miles

– must live within 50 miles Type: Full-time

Pay: $8,452–$14,368 per month (Memphis range)

Lead enterprise-wide change for a global brand. This role partners with senior executives, shapes big transformation projects, and mentors other change practitioners—ideal if you have 7+ years leading large-scale change and want high impact plus strong corporate benefits.

Employer: LHH Recruitment Solutions

Location: Memphis, TN (On-site)

Type: Contract, Full-time hours (Mon–Fri, 8–5)

Pay: $23–$26 per hour

Great fit if you’re detail-focused and like working with HR data and files. You’ll handle employee data entry, file clean-up, and HR notifications while supporting the broader HR team—solid experience-builder for growing your HR career.

Employer: EVERSANA

Location: Memphis, TN (Office-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-cycle recruiting role where you’ll source, interview, and hire talent for a healthcare-focused company. Perfect if you’re bilingual (English/Spanish), enjoy relationship-building with hiring managers, and want to grow in talent acquisition.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and Memphis employers are hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.