Memphis manufacturing is busy right now—lots of plants, warehouses, and terminals are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like staying active at work, there’s a good mix here from entry-level to skilled trades.

Employer: Stryker

Stryker Location: Memphis, TN (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.54 – $33.68/hour

Work on medical transport gear like stretchers and bed frames—repairing, delivering, and doing preventive maintenance. Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined, OK with lifting up to 75–80 lbs, and want strong health and financial benefits plus a path into more senior service roles.

Employer: Nucor Steel Memphis, Inc.

Nucor Steel Memphis, Inc. Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay not listed

Industrial electrician role keeping steel mill quality and downstream lines running—troubleshooting, repairing, and upgrading plant equipment. Ideal if you have an electrical degree/certificate or 3+ years industrial electrical experience plus PLC, drives, and controls background.

(Note: This role is also posted via Nucor Corporation; it’s the same position.)

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

Monday–Friday, 5:00 AM – 3:00 PM helping with machine setup, operation, cleanup, and basic troubleshooting in a fast-paced plant. Good entry role with benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and monthly bonus potential if plant goals are met.

Employer: Odyssey Logistics

Location: Memphis, TN (onsite warehouse; also hiring in Joliet, IL)

Type: Full-time, hourly (approx. 40 hrs/week, overtime as needed)

Pay range not listed

Lead quality checks on metal products in a warehouse—overseeing inspections, shipping docs, inventory logs, and railroad loading compliance. Good for someone with warehouse/transport/metals experience who wants a step up into supervision.

Employer: Vestis Corporation

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay not listed

Team role in an industrial laundry, feeding and receiving linens on an ironer, checking quality, and organizing bundles. Best for someone who can handle heat, stand and move all shift, and wants steady, routine production work.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops / Musket Corporation

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00/hour + overtime after 40 hrs + annual bonus

Load/unload, blend and mix products, run a forklift, and keep the terminal clean and safe. Solid benefits from day 1 of the next month, plus 401(k) match and bonus potential if you like physical work and a structured environment.

Employer: Vestis Corporation

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay not listed

Preps and sorts soiled merchandise into slings/carts for the wash floor, tracking damaged items and keeping the area clean. Good fit if you’re OK with lifting up to 50 lbs, moving heavy carriers, and working on your feet.

Employer: SpeedX

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time (about 5 hours per day)

Pay: $13.00/hour

Warehouse job sorting and organizing packages. Looking for reliable, on-time workers; Spanish-language posting makes this especially friendly if you prefer to apply in Spanish.

Employer: Morgan Steel LLC

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay not listed

Inspect steel products using tape measures, micrometers, and calipers, and read basic blueprints to confirm specs. Great if you’re detail-oriented, like precision work, and want to grow in quality control.

Employer: Riviana Foods

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.03/hour to start, $25.53/hour after 40 workdays

Run and monitor a full high-speed packaging line (fillers, checkweighers, metal detectors, palletizers) on 12-hour shifts, often 4:00 PM – 4:00 AM. Best for folks with at least 2 years of high-speed manufacturing experience who want higher hourly pay and don’t mind long shifts.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Memphis plants tend to move fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.