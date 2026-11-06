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🏥 Memphis Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
Memphis healthcare is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices are all adding staff. If you’re in healthcare (or trying to break in), this is a good moment to make a move.
Mental Health Professional
Employer: CareATC
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work in an integrated primary care setting providing counseling for anxiety, depression, trauma, and addiction. Monday–Friday hours, no nights, weekends, or holidays, with a strong focus on work–life balance.
Registered Respiratory Therapist (RRT)
Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Saint Francis Hospital
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Provide advanced respiratory care in a large, full-service hospital. Role comes with a big benefits package, retirement match, and lots of education and growth opportunities.
Laboratory Assistant
Employer: Memphis Pathology Laboratory (Sonic Healthcare USA)
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)
Salary: Not listed
Great entry point into lab work—process and route specimens, keep things organized, and grow your skills. Full benefits, PTO, and free lab services for you and your dependents.
Pharmacy Tech Certified
Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Support pharmacists with filling orders, inventory, and medication safety in a major health system. Good fit if you’re certified in Tennessee and want hospital experience and room to grow.
Kennel Attendant – Memphis, TN
Employer: Vetcor / Shelby Center Hospital for Animals
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time (30–38 hrs/week)
Salary: Based on experience
Hands-on role caring for boarding and daycare pets—feeding, walking, bathing, and monitoring. Flexible schedule, strong pet discounts, 401(k) match, and a nice on-ramp into veterinary careers.
Outpatient Registered Nurse (RN)
Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Dialysis RN role in an outpatient clinic, focusing on assessment, treatment, and patient education for people with kidney disease. Good for RNs wanting steady schedules and a clear clinical advancement path.
Radiation Technologist – Family Practice Group Winchester
Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: PRN/Other
Salary: Not listed
Operate radiology equipment and perform routine diagnostic imaging in an outpatient family practice setting. Ideal if you’re ARRT-registered (or a new grad about to test) and want flexible hours.
LPN | Float Pool | PRN Days
Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: PRN/Part-time (Days)
Salary: Not listed
Float across units assisting RNs with direct patient care—great way to build broad experience across the system. Best for LPNs with 1–3 years’ experience who like variety.
Ultrasound Technologist | PRN | Methodist Diagnostic Center – Southaven
Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Location: Memphis-based role serving Southaven center
Type: PRN/Part-time, rotating shifts (Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.)
Salary: Not listed
Perform ultrasound and non-invasive vascular exams; breast experience is strongly preferred. Great fit if you’re a registered sonographer looking for flexible PRN work.
Registered Nurse (RN) – PRN
Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Memphis
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: PRN/Temporary
Salary: Not listed
Provide skilled nursing care in a 140-bed rehab and long-term care facility. Offers strong benefits and perks even for PRN, plus chances to mentor CNAs and grow into leadership.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – PRN
Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Memphis
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: PRN/Temporary
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on LPN role in long-term and rehab care—med passes, wound care, and supervising CNAs. Good for LPNs who want flexible shifts with a strong benefits and tuition support package.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Emergency Department | South | PRN Nights
Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: PRN/Part-time (Nights)
Salary: Not listed
ER role caring for high-acuity patients on a multidisciplinary team. Ideal if you like fast-paced work, want to keep your emergency skills sharp, and prefer night shifts.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Memphis
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-line caregiving in a long-term care and rehab setting—ADLs, vitals, transfers, and daily support. Comes with PTO, tuition help, and strong recognition programs.
Pharmacy Technician – Fulfillment
Employer: Neovance
Location: Memphis, TN (On-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Work in a specialty pharmacy environment filling and labeling prescriptions, handling inventory, and supporting shipping. Monday–Thursday 10-hour shifts with solid benefits and 401(k) match.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – PRN Evenings
Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Primacy
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: PRN/Temporary (Evenings)
Salary: Not listed
Evening-shift CNA role in a 120-bed facility, perfect if you need flexible hours. You’ll handle ADLs, vitals, and daily support with access to the same strong perks Signature is known for.
Intern – Nurse II, 5 West ICU Stepdown
Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Intern/Other
Salary: Not listed
For recent RN grads awaiting licensure—work under an RN in an ICU stepdown unit for up to 90 days post-graduation. Great bridge from school to full RN practice.
Optometrist
Employer: Visionworks of America / Independent Practice
Location: Memphis, TN (plus Olive Branch & Southaven locations)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Target compensation $150,000+ annually
Join a tech-forward, high-volume optometry practice with short clinic days (about 9:00–4:30), strong support staff, and no glasses sales—just clinical care and contact lens work.
Monitor Tech
Employer: Regional One Health
Location: Memphis, TN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Watch cardiac telemetry monitors, recognize arrhythmias, and alert nursing staff. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail, can read rhythms, and want a hospital-based role without heavy lifting.
PRN Home Infusion Nurse
Employer: Naven Health
Location: Memphis, TN (Home-based travel)
Type: PRN/Part-time, 100% travel in local area
Salary: Pay range $36.89–$61.49/hour
Provide IV therapy and teaching in patients’ homes or alternate sites. Great for RNs who like autonomy, one-on-one care, and flexible PRN scheduling.
Travel RDN – Registered Dietitian Nutritionist – $2,208/week
Employer: Trustaff Allied
Location: Memphis, TN (Travel assignment)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
Salary: Approx. $2,208 per week (with stipends)
13-week travel contract creating and managing nutrition plans, overseeing food prep, and educating patients. Ideal if you’re a dietitian wanting strong weekly pay and a change of scenery.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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