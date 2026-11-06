🏥 Memphis Healthcare Hiring Now: Multiple Clinical & Support Roles

Memphis healthcare is buzzing right now—hospitals, clinics, and specialty practices are all adding staff. If you’re in healthcare (or trying to break in), this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: CareATC

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an integrated primary care setting providing counseling for anxiety, depression, trauma, and addiction. Monday–Friday hours, no nights, weekends, or holidays, with a strong focus on work–life balance.

Employer: Tenet Healthcare / Saint Francis Hospital

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide advanced respiratory care in a large, full-service hospital. Role comes with a big benefits package, retirement match, and lots of education and growth opportunities.

Employer: Memphis Pathology Laboratory (Sonic Healthcare USA)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:30 a.m.–3:00 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into lab work—process and route specimens, keep things organized, and grow your skills. Full benefits, PTO, and free lab services for you and your dependents.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support pharmacists with filling orders, inventory, and medication safety in a major health system. Good fit if you’re certified in Tennessee and want hospital experience and room to grow.

Employer: Vetcor / Shelby Center Hospital for Animals

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time (30–38 hrs/week)

Salary: Based on experience

Hands-on role caring for boarding and daycare pets—feeding, walking, bathing, and monitoring. Flexible schedule, strong pet discounts, 401(k) match, and a nice on-ramp into veterinary careers.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Dialysis RN role in an outpatient clinic, focusing on assessment, treatment, and patient education for people with kidney disease. Good for RNs wanting steady schedules and a clear clinical advancement path.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: PRN/Other

Salary: Not listed

Operate radiology equipment and perform routine diagnostic imaging in an outpatient family practice setting. Ideal if you’re ARRT-registered (or a new grad about to test) and want flexible hours.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: PRN/Part-time (Days)

Salary: Not listed

Float across units assisting RNs with direct patient care—great way to build broad experience across the system. Best for LPNs with 1–3 years’ experience who like variety.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis-based role serving Southaven center

Type: PRN/Part-time, rotating shifts (Mon–Fri, 6:30 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Perform ultrasound and non-invasive vascular exams; breast experience is strongly preferred. Great fit if you’re a registered sonographer looking for flexible PRN work.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Memphis

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: PRN/Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing care in a 140-bed rehab and long-term care facility. Offers strong benefits and perks even for PRN, plus chances to mentor CNAs and grow into leadership.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Memphis

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: PRN/Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on LPN role in long-term and rehab care—med passes, wound care, and supervising CNAs. Good for LPNs who want flexible shifts with a strong benefits and tuition support package.

Employer: Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: PRN/Part-time (Nights)

Salary: Not listed

ER role caring for high-acuity patients on a multidisciplinary team. Ideal if you like fast-paced work, want to keep your emergency skills sharp, and prefer night shifts.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Memphis

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line caregiving in a long-term care and rehab setting—ADLs, vitals, transfers, and daily support. Comes with PTO, tuition help, and strong recognition programs.

Employer: Neovance

Location: Memphis, TN (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a specialty pharmacy environment filling and labeling prescriptions, handling inventory, and supporting shipping. Monday–Thursday 10-hour shifts with solid benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Signature HealthCARE of Primacy

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: PRN/Temporary (Evenings)

Salary: Not listed

Evening-shift CNA role in a 120-bed facility, perfect if you need flexible hours. You’ll handle ADLs, vitals, and daily support with access to the same strong perks Signature is known for.

Employer: Baptist Memorial Health Care

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Intern/Other

Salary: Not listed

For recent RN grads awaiting licensure—work under an RN in an ICU stepdown unit for up to 90 days post-graduation. Great bridge from school to full RN practice.

Employer: Visionworks of America / Independent Practice

Location: Memphis, TN (plus Olive Branch & Southaven locations)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Target compensation $150,000+ annually

Join a tech-forward, high-volume optometry practice with short clinic days (about 9:00–4:30), strong support staff, and no glasses sales—just clinical care and contact lens work.

Employer: Regional One Health

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Watch cardiac telemetry monitors, recognize arrhythmias, and alert nursing staff. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail, can read rhythms, and want a hospital-based role without heavy lifting.

Employer: Naven Health

Location: Memphis, TN (Home-based travel)

Type: PRN/Part-time, 100% travel in local area

Salary: Pay range $36.89–$61.49/hour

Provide IV therapy and teaching in patients’ homes or alternate sites. Great for RNs who like autonomy, one-on-one care, and flexible PRN scheduling.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Memphis, TN (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Salary: Approx. $2,208 per week (with stipends)

13-week travel contract creating and managing nutrition plans, overseeing food prep, and educating patients. Ideal if you’re a dietitian wanting strong weekly pay and a change of scenery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for multiple roles and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.