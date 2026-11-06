⚡ Memphis Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings

Memphis is busy keeping plants, pipes, and facilities running, which means steady work for hands-on problem solvers. Here are several solid utilities and infrastructure roles hiring now.

Employer: Plug Power Inc

Plug Power Inc Location: Memphis, TN (Nike Northridge site)

Memphis, TN (Nike Northridge site) Salary: $24.50 – $28.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Support and service hydrogen fuel cells used in electric lift trucks at a single customer site. This role is great if you like troubleshooting electrical/mechanical issues, working fairly independently, and earning solid pay with benefits from day one.

Employer: City of Memphis, TN

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Salary: $57,633.42/year

Type: Full-time

Inspect sewer lines using TV cameras, flow-meters, and smoke tests to spot problems and protect local water quality. Good fit if you want stable city work, don’t mind field conditions (alleys, woods, flood areas), and like a mix of equipment operation and report writing.

Employer: ESFM® USA (Compass Group)

Location: 3292 E Holmes Road, Memphis, TN 38118

3292 E Holmes Road, Memphis, TN 38118 Salary: $15.50 – $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Sunday–Wednesday, 7:00 pm – 5:30 am

Collect and move trash and bio-hazardous materials safely inside a large facility, with benefits and training available. Ideal if you’re okay with night shifts, can handle physical work (pushing 50–100 lb containers), and want steady hours with a big national employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.