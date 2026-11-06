🔧 Memphis Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Solid Openings

Memphis is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep buildings, hotels, plants, and warehouses running. If you like staying active and working with your hands, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Carvana

Carvana Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17/hour , performance-based raises every 90 days in year one

, performance-based raises every 90 days in year one Keep Carvana’s cars clean and ready for customers: washing, vacuuming, basic inspections, and moving vehicles around the lot. Great for entry-level workers who don’t mind working outdoors and want steady hours plus PTO, paid holidays, and growth potential.

Employer: MAA

Location: MAA Kirby Station, Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Handle day-to-day apartment repairs: HVAC, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and locks, plus make-ready work for new residents. Good fit if you have 1–3 years’ maintenance experience and EPA Type II/Universal (or can get it in 90 days); comes with strong benefits, bonuses, and lots of training and certification support.

Employer: The Hershey Company

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Hourly (plant role)

Hourly (plant role) Pay: $39.95/hour + $1/hour shift diff for 2nd/3rd , $8,000 sign-on bonus , overtime potential

, , overtime potential High-level industrial maintenance role in a non-union candy plant (Ice Breakers, Breath Savers, Good & Plenty). You’ll work on complex electrical, mechanical, PLC, hydraulic, pneumatic, HVAC, and steam systems, and mentor junior techs. Best for techs with 3+ years maintenance/electrical experience and strong troubleshooting skills.

Employer: SpaceX Super Intelligence

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Operate and maintain critical MEP systems (pumps, chillers, cooling towers, generators, UPS, switchgear) in a supercomputing data center. Great for someone with a mechanical/electrical degree or 2+ years facilities experience who wants cutting-edge work, 24/7-style shifts, and doesn’t mind heights, tight spaces, or outdoor conditions.

Employer: Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Location: Downtown Memphis, TN (Beale Street area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Support hotel housekeeping by keeping hallways, closets, elevators, and public areas clean and stocked, plus handling linens and guest requests. No experience required, and there’s a clear path to move up into supervisor and management roles in hospitality.

Employer: McLane Company

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~6:00 am–10:00 am

Entry-level industrial maintenance in a distribution center: basic repairs and preventive maintenance on material handling equipment, batteries, lighting, refrigeration, and more. Good for techs with 1+ year industrial maintenance who want strong benefits, 401(k), and a short, steady morning shift.

Employer: McLane Company

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~6:00 pm–10:00 pm

More advanced role handling troubleshooting, repairs, and PM on forklifts, reach trucks, conveyors, and facility systems. Best for techs with a relevant technical degree and 3+ years industrial maintenance who want a steady evening schedule plus solid benefits.

Employer: Temp Experts (staffing for a manufacturing facility)

(staffing for a manufacturing facility) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Temp-to-hire, Day shift, Mon–Fri with some overtime

Temp-to-hire, with some overtime Pay: Not listed

Not listed Industrial maintenance role in a growing plant: troubleshoot, repair, and maintain production equipment, conveyors, hydraulics, pneumatics, and electrical systems. Ideal if you have 2–5 years manufacturing maintenance experience, can read blueprints, and are comfortable with welding, fabrication, and heavier lifting.

Employer: Regional One Health

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Keep hospital patient rooms, restrooms, labs, offices, and public areas clean and safe, including trash removal and disinfecting with proper PPE and infection-control procedures. Good fit if you have about 1 year of cleaning/EVS experience and can handle a very active, on-your-feet job in a healthcare setting.

If one of these caught your eye, save the link and apply soon—Memphis maintenance and housekeeping roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.