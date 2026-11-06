🚌 Memphis Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Memphis is busy and moving, which means steady work for people who can drive, fix, or support vehicles and traffic. Here are several solid transportation-related roles hiring now.

Employer: Daniels Health

Daniels Health Location: 4940 Pleasant Hill Rd, Memphis, TN 38118

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5AM–3PM, ~45 hrs/week)

Pay: $24.50/hour (set rate, non‑negotiable)

Collect medical waste in a 26 ft box truck around local healthcare sites. Home daily, steady hours, overtime opportunities, and benefits from day one.

Employer: Oldcastle APG (a CRH company)

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time/driver role

Full-time/driver role Pay: Competitive base pay (exact amount not listed)

Haul aggregate and building materials with an end dump and sometimes flatbed. Local deliveries, home every night, plus full benefits, retirement plan, and growth in a large, stable company.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Memphis, TN rental facility

Memphis, TN rental facility Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 7AM–5PM (overtime after 40 hrs)

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts using modern diagnostic tech. Offers full medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tool/boot help, and paid OEM training.

Employer: Wolfchase Hyundai

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Move customer vehicles, help with pickup/delivery, and keep the service area organized. Good fit if you like cars, customer service, and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Listed as Internship, operates like full-time regional CDL A

Listed as Internship, operates like Pay: About $2,000+/week, $30/hour, $3,000 sign‑on bonus, $50/night per diem, tenure bonus

Regional solo routes to IN, OH, MI, TN & KY with a mix of equipment types. Weekly pay, overtime after 40, strong benefits after 30 days, PTO from day one, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Rush Truck Leasing (Rush Enterprises)

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time Diesel Technician

Pay: Not listed

Handle service and major repairs on Class 7 & 8 trucks and components. Comes with strong healthcare, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, and ongoing training.

Employer: MKS Logistics

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, 1099 (no health/vision/dental)

Pay: $0.56 CPM / $27/hr (1099), about $1,300–$1,500/week, hazmat bonus, 9 paid holidays

Intermodal and hazmat work with home daily schedule and 10–12 hour days. Good for experienced container drivers who want strong weekly pay and don’t need company benefits.

Employer: Carvana

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17/hour, with step raises every 3 months in year one

Keep vehicles clean and ready at the market hub, working mostly outdoors. Includes PTO, paid holidays (your birthday too), and growth through their “Careers Not Jobs” program.

Employer: Keystone Automotive Operations

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time, Non‑CDL

Pay: $18/hour starting

Deliver automotive, RV, and marine parts on set routes with a company vehicle. Active job with freight handling, plus benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and training.

Employer: City of Memphis

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Type: Full-time

Pay: $51,839.58/year

Help install and maintain traffic signals, poles, and wiring across the city. Outdoor, hands‑on work with bucket trucks and tools; CDL‑B required within 6 months and steady city benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.