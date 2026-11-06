🤝 Memphis Community & Social Services Jobs – Several Roles Open Now

Memphis has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few local roles where your care and people skills really matter.

Employer: Thrive Homes Inc.

Thrive Homes Inc. Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time, Contract, Live-in

Salary: Not listed

Open your home to 1–2 adults with disabilities and support them with daily living, from cooking and bathing to rides to appointments. You’ll need at least 1 year of experience, a clear background check, a safe, accessible home, and a reliable vehicle; training like CPR, First Aid, and medication certification is required (or completed on hire).

Employer: Wyndy

Wyndy Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Listed as Full-time (single late-night job)

Listed as (single late-night job) Salary: Not listed

One-night babysitting job caring for a 4-year-old while parents are out to dinner. You’ll handle feeding, bath time, and bedtime from 11:30 PM to 3:30 AM on a Saturday night, with no pets in the home and safety standards set by Wyndy.

Employer: Sevita – D&S Community Services

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Shift: Sat & Sun, 7 AM – 7 PM

Salary: Not listed

Weekend role helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities with personal care, community activities, and life skills like budgeting and nutrition. Requires a valid driver’s license, access to a vehicle with insurance, and comfort supporting people who may have behavioral or complex needs.

Employer: Sevita – D&S Community Services

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Shift: Sat & Sun, 7 AM – 7 PM

Pay: $14.25/hour

Very similar to the Direct Support Professional role, this weekend caregiver job focuses on hands-on support, building relationships, and helping people stay active in the community. Comes with pay on demand and access to a benefits package for full-time roles within the company if you grow your hours.

Employer: Compass Intervention Center (UHS)

Location: Memphis, TN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate aftercare and community resources for patients in a behavioral health setting, helping them move from treatment toward stable, independent living. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 2+ years of case management experience, and offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.