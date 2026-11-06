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🧑💼 Memphis HR Jobs: Multiple Roles With Growth & Solid Pay
Memphis HR is busy right now—healthcare, utilities, and big logistics players are all hiring. If you’ve got people skills and love building teams, these openings are worth a look.
Regional Onsite Manager – Workforce Solutions
- Employer: Staffmark Group
- Location: Memphis, TN (multiple customer sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Focus: Multi-site staffing & account management
You’ll lead HR and staffing operations across several client locations—recruiting, onboarding, coaching onsite teams, and tracking KPIs. Great fit if you have staffing/onsite experience and want a role with leadership, data, and community impact.
HR Business Partner – Fulfillment Center
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Memphis, TN (onsite at an Amazon facility)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $67,600 – $118,400/year (plus potential sign-on and RSUs, per listing)
- Focus: HR generalist support for large hourly workforce
This role supports leaders and thousands of associates with talent management, engagement, and employee relations in a fast-paced fulfillment center. Expect a mix of floor presence and data-driven strategy, plus exposure to HR tech and AI tools.
HR Coordinator – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Cordova Wellness & Rehabilitation Center
- Location: Cordova, TN (Memphis area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Focus: HR support in a healthcare/rehab setting
You’ll handle personnel files, onboarding, orientation, and other HR tasks in a close-knit care environment. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, free life insurance, 401(k) match, DailyPay, and a team that highlights employee recognition.
Learning Management System Administrator I
- Employer: Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division
- Location: Memphis, TN (Joyce M Blackmon Training Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $75,816/year (midpoint $94,785.60)
- Focus: LMS administration & learning tech in HR
You’ll run the enterprise LMS (Oracle Learning Cloud), manage learning paths and compliance training, and partner with HR and IT on system updates and reporting. Ideal if you like the tech side of HR and want stable public-utility work.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Memphis HR roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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