🛒 Memphis Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Memphis retail and customer service is busy right now—lots of front-line roles, plus several paths into management. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $20/hour

You’ll run the register in the pharmacy area, help customers with OTC items, and keep shelves stocked and clean. Good fit if you want steady hours, customer contact, and a foot in the door with a major pharmacy.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16 – $23/hour

You’ll lead the store crew on your shift, handle opening/closing, and keep customer service running smoothly. Nice step up if you’ve got some retail experience and want leadership duties plus full benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time (can also be part-time per posting)

You’ll help DIY customers at the counter, do simple installs like batteries and wipers, and sometimes deliver parts. Great if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want a mix of sales and driving.

Employer: Leslie's (pool & spa care)

(pool & spa care) Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13 – $15/hour

Part-time lead role helping run a pool supply store—serving customers, handling POS, and doing some opening/closing. Good for someone 18+ with retail or customer service experience who wants light leadership duties.

Employer: Vital Records Control (VRC)

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

You’ll answer calls, emails, and faxes, solve customer issues, and do detailed data entry and filing. Best for someone organized with solid typing skills and at least a year of customer support experience.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 585 S Highland St, Memphis, TN 38111

Type: Full-time

Lead a busy convenience store—hiring and scheduling staff, managing inventory and cash, and driving sales. Strong fit if you’ve done retail and are ready to own a whole location with lots of responsibility.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base pay + commission + bonuses

Base pay Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, training & advancement

You’ll go through a 5-week manager training, lead the team, hit sales goals, and keep the store running smoothly. Nice option if you want clear advancement and like a wellness/beauty environment.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 4589 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38117

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Help run the store during busy times—opening/closing, stocking, cash handling, and helping train associates. Good for someone with some retail or management experience who wants extra hours for the season.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 4589 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38117

Type: Part-time

Very similar to the seasonal role but not marked as seasonal—support store operations, supervise staff, and handle merchandising and paperwork. Nice if you want ongoing part-time leadership at the same location.

Employer: Whistle Express Car Wash

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

You’ll be outside and on your feet—guiding cars, helping customers, keeping vacuums and the lot clean, and supporting memberships. Great for someone energetic who likes physical work and doesn’t want a desk job.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Not listed, typically hourly front-desk role

You’ll work the front desk, give tours, clean the club, and help members with their fitness memberships. Ideal if you enjoy a gym setting and want a social, on-the-move job.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Memphis, TN

Type: Part-time

You’ll help design floral arrangements, care for plants, assist customers, and sometimes run the register. Nice mix of creativity and customer service inside a grocery store.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Memphis roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.